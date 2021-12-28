Jean-Marc Vallée has died at 58 years of age, director of Big Little Lies, Dallas Buyers Club and Sharp Objects. More details, in this note.

Jean-Marc Vallée, Canadian director known for productions such as Dallas Buyers Club Y Big Little Lies, died in his cabin on the outskirts of Canada at the age of 58. At the moment the cause of his death is unknown.

From CRAZY to Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects: a review of the life of Jean-Marc Vallée

Jean-Marc Vallée Born in Montreal, he studied filmmaking at the Montreal University and after making several short films, he earned his recognition with the 2005 film, CRAZY, based on the life of a close friend. He also directed Flore’s coffee, The crazy ones, Loser Love, Demolition and his next project had release plans in Hbo, “Gorilla and the bird”, A series based on the memoirs of Zack McDermott about a public defender who suffers a psychotic break.

Dallas Buyers Club was one of his most outstanding films: it is based on the true story of Ron Woodroof, an AIDS patient who smuggled pharmaceutical drugs in Texas and distributed them to other people with the same disease through the “Dallas Buyers Club”. The film premiered in 2013, had a nomination for Oscar for “Best Edition” and won an award Oscar for best actor with Jared letto Y Matthew McConaughey.

After the success of Dallas Buyers Club, Jean-Marc Vallée He directed Wild, with Reese witherspoon. It is a film based on a bestselling book that collects memories of a heroin addict who travels the Pacific Crest Trail to try to find herself. As a TV series, he directed Big Little Lies for Hbo, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Liane moriarty with a cast that brings together Laura dern, Nicole Kidman Y Shailene woodley. Later he directed another miniseries for Hbo, Sharp Objects, based on the thriller of the same name.

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused each scene with deeply visceral and emotional truth. He was also an enormously caring man who gave himself completely to each of the actors he directed. We are shocked by the news of his sudden death, and we extend our condolences to his sons, Alex and Émile, to his extended family and to his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross. ” declared Hbo.

