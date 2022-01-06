You can see that the launch of Horizon Forbidden West is getting closer and closer due to the expectation that it is generating and because of the way in which Sony and Guerrilla Games are warming up, since they have invited us to see a new trailer dedicated to the different tribes that we will meet in this promising sequel.

During the adventure we will meet the Utaruas well as the three clans Tenakth, who live in different territories with their own customs. However, they will be forced to make a fragile alliance in order to overcome the rebels and deadly Regalla.

All while a mysterious red plague is spreading everywhere consuming the fields and threatening to completely destroy the cycle of life and death. What is clear is that Aloy will not stop encountering allies and fierce enemies as she tries to unravel all the secrets surrounding the Forbidden West.

Luckily the wait is coming to an end, because the 18th of February will be the day that Horizon Forbidden West It will go on sale on PS4 and PS5, so there is nothing left to accompany Aloy on this new journey that has already captured our attention for its fighting, its locations or also for its imposing robotic enemies.