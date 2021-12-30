The 90th edition of the Monte Carlo Rally will be unique, as the event will kick off the hybrid era of the WRC. But nevertheless, you could say that there are up to three Monte Carlo rallies different in view of the approach being made by the three manufacturers that will compete with the new ‘Rally1’. Toyota Gazoo Racing works 100% to be ready for the Monte Carlo Rally, while Hyundai Motorsport makes up for lost time after the accident of Thierry Neuville in one of the first tests of his i20 N Rally1. For its part, M-Sport fears that the good work done on the Ford Puma Rally1 will be affected by increasing mobility restrictions due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport have been challenged to develop their new hybrid ‘Rally1’ vehicles in record time, which has drawn very different circumstances for each manufacturer. The Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 is in its final phase of development with the last tests in the French Alps and although the drivers are satisfied with the performance of the new car, there is still a lot to do. At Toyota, the structure is believed to be in good shape and Tom Fowler, technical director of the structure, considers that the project is progressing well. in terms of car specification and set up for the Monte Carlo Rally. The homologation process of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 is already underway, with the first FIA inspections completed.

The schedule is even tighter if possible for Hyundai Motorsport after the accident that Thierry Neuville had. Although it is true that the Belgian pilot himself and the rest of the team have carried out a new test session with the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 after this mishap, the team has to make up for lost time. By last, M-Sport seems to have work well ahead of time with its Ford Fiesta Rally1 and their worries come from the other side. With the current health situation, the restrictions that the United Kingdom and France may take in the face of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 can cause problems for the team when it comes to moving their Ford Puma, material, mechanics and engineers to the stage where the Monte Carlo Rally is held.