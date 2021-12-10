Over the last few years it has not stopped adding one delay after another, but finally at The Game Awards 2021 it has been confirmed that the Cuphead expansion already has a release date. It will finally be next year when we will enjoy more adventures with the award-winning work of Studio MDHR.

With the name of The Delicious Last Course, this DLC will introduce us to a new chapter with numerous final bosses who will have to face with Cuphead, Mugman and their new partner Ms. Chalice. And all that will be from the next June 30, 2022.

Among other novelties that we can expect from this expansion there will be new spells and weapons to use, something that will be necessary to overcome the fierce battles that lie ahead, so you only have to wait half a year for it.