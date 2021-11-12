Much of the spotlight from the industry, the media and the community itself was heading this week towards Rockstar and the launch of GTA: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. The work is available on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch systems, but not on PC for a few hours.

The North American company announced yesterday that it would deactivate the online functions of its launcher on PC for maintenance, which prevents playing any of their titles. However, the wait is getting longer and it has been 20 hours since the announcement occurred and normal activity has not returned.

“Services for Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is complete.”

In addition, another consequence is that GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition no longer available for purchase on PC. From the launcher itself it is impossible and on the official Rockstar website that option has also been withdrawn.

We will have to keep waiting for any news in this regard. Meanwhile, a new comparison allows us to put the PS2 versions of San Andreas, Vice City and Liberty City with their corresponding remasters. Rockstar has noted that they have removed certain cheats from the pack, although a new one has already been discovered.