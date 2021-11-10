Publication: November 08, 2021 Writer: Brian Michael Bendis Illustrator: David finch Periodicity: Special Variant cover: No Pages: 160 Price: 299.90 pesos

New Avengers: The Breakout

Earth’s mightiest heroes parted ways after the events after Avengers: Disunited. However, the threats that terrorize the planet are too great for a hero to face alone. Starting with an escape of dangerous supervillains in the maximum security prison known as La Balza, a new group of heroes reunites: they are the New Avengers!

Collect New Avengers # 1-6.