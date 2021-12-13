In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a gift for Christmas, get a Nintendo Switch and a year of online service on sale at the best possible price.

Nintendo Switch continues to be, year after year, one of the star gifts of Christmas. This console, in its second version launched in 2019 with a better battery, has become one of the best sellers because there is always stock and it has good offers.

And for an offer the one that is available on Amazon. You can get a Nintendo Switch in neon blue and red with 12 months of Switch Online for only 299.98 euros.

Nintendo Switch and 12 months of Switch Online on Amazon

It is an excellent price considering that a Nintendo Switch usually costs about 300 euros and 12 months of Switch online costs 12.99 euros. Therefore you are saving a little more than the annual subscription costs.

Switch Online lets you get more out of this console Thanks to the fact that it allows you to play online with other people from all over the world, save data in the cloud, get classic games and also play on a local network.

With the Switch Online subscription you can find out if your contacts and friends are playing online and get into their games, or save games in the cloud in case something happens, like your memory is damaged.

Switch Online also gives you access to exclusive offers, such as exclusive games that cannot be obtained in other ways or the purchase of classic controllers.

Remember that there is little time left for Christmas and Amazon has one of the most stressful weeks, so you have to hurry to make sure it will arrive on time before December 25.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

You can get this Nintendo Switch with 12 months of Switch Online for less than 300 euros with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 month free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.