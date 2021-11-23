Deezer continues to expand their ecosystem of devices to access their music streaming service and they just announced the arrival of its application to Samsung smart TVs, after more than a year of having disappeared from its official store, as well as LG’s Smart TVs.

Currently there are not too many details about why it was removed from the store. According to a post on their community forum, Deezer commented that the app had been removed by “the problems i had“. Now go back to the Samsung store of more than 120 countries, including Spain.

All Deezer features come to Samsung Smart TVs

This new app has support for podcasts, music in FLAC format, and even song lyrics. Those with a Deezer account will be able to access their music, favorites and ‘Flow’ lists, with personalized lists and recommendations.

This application It will also come to LG TVsAlthough the company has not yet offered details on its availability.

Deezer has three main plans: Free, Premium and HiFi. With just registering to the platform we already have access to the first of them, which allows us to play music, podcasts and radios, although with advertising. The Premium plan offers ad-free content and the ability to download music, and the HiFi plan also offers high-fidelity sound.

To test some of their payment plans, we have one month free trial. In addition, there are also family plans and discounts for students. According to the company, the service offers more than 70 million songs.

More information | Deezer