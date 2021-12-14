With two striking names, at least in terms of some of the series of those responsible, Netflix has released the first trailer for ‘Fair: The Darkest Light’, a new mystery thriller from the hand of Agustin Martinez (‘The hunt. Monteperdido’) and Carlos Montero (‘Elite’, ‘The mess you leave’)

Along with these images we also know the Release date of this new series: January 28. The plot takes us to a small town in Andalusia in the 90s, where things are not as naive as they appear.

In fact, the creators of the series define it like this:

«You are 17 years old, you live in Andalusia in the 90s and one day you and your sister discover that your parents have been accused of killing more than twenty people. They have disappeared and have left you alone before a people that demands justice and revenge. Thus begins this story in which there is also a sect, grunge music, fantastic beings, the Andalusian sun and a mine that looks like a labyrinth. All this and much more is Fair: The darkest light. An ambitious concept that needed a platform like Netflix that would dare to produce it. And they got on board right away. »

Thus, the series follows these two sisters, played by Ana Tomeno and Carla Campra that they will have to “survive” in a town that hates them for the sins of their parents. They will try to discover the truth of what happened and, incidentally, discover that there is a fantastic universe in that town of Feria.





Jorge Dorado and Carles Torrens are in charge of directing this series, which has in the cast Isak Ferriz, Marta Nieto, Angela Cremonte, Patricia López Arnaiz Y Ernest Villegas, among others.