The Dark Knight was more violent than we could see

Although The Dark Knight is one of the most acclaimed films in the history of Batman in the cinema, its history was more violent, at the risk of having a restrictive classification in theaters.

A decade has passed since we saw the Batman from Christian bale confront him Joker from Heath ledger in The dark knight, a film that for many represents a watershed in all the productions of the Dark Knight. However, now we have learned that The Dark Knight was more violent than it ended up being.

Don’t Miss: How did Christopher Nolan get to be the director of Batman Begins?

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor David dastmalchian, who played one of the members of the criminal gang of the Joker in The dark knight, talked about one of the scenes he made for the film and which had to be modified so that the film could enter the category PG-13 (for people over 13 years old).

It was during a meeting between Christopher Nolan Y Dastmalchian in San Fernando Valley, that the director told an anecdote to the actor about the filming of the second film of the Dark Knight.

“He told me a funny anecdote. He said he liked the scene, but said that when we were filming it, I was pushing my head towards Aaron’s gun (Harvey Dent on tape) and he had to push her away … He said that was one of the moments that the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) asked him to take off. “

This is not the first known case of a deleted scene in the trilogy of Batman from Nolan. Although it may sound like a tempting idea to have made the adult film, it is true that that would have reduced its scope and therefore, its earnings would have been different.

Would you have liked to see an R-rated version of The Dark Knight?

You can also read: The Batman: Did Robert Pattinson ask Christopher Nolan for advice?

Source: Hollywood Reporter

Get hold of the best Batman stories at SMASH Luxe

On these dates do not miss the opportunity to make yourself a collector’s item. Personalize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Batman, a numbered luxury box that, in addition to your name, in addition to four fundamental pieces in the history of the Bat Man:

All-Star Batman and Robin The Boy Wonder

Batman / Flash: The Button

Detective Comics: 80 Years of Batman

Batman & Catwoman: The Wedding Album

You will receive these volumes in a metallic box and in your name, or in the name of whoever you want to give this collector’s item, that every good fan of the Dark Knight must have.

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is how Robert Pattinson looks like Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die by flying like he does