The Dacia Jogger with 7 seats already has prices in Spain and is very well equipped

The new 7-seater Dacia Jogger is ready to arrive at dealerships. The most familiar version of the new Dacia model already has prices in Spain. A model available in the most complete trim levels and, therefore, better equipped. In addition, a long-awaited motorization has also been added.
Dacia has started the year 2022 by introducing very important novelties in the range of its recent launch. The new Dacia Jogger with 7 seats already has prices in Spain. Everything is ready for the start of the commercial journey of the version designed especially for large families. A vehicle that is characterized by having a third row of seats that can be used by adult passengers.
The new Jogger with 7 seats (2 + 3 + 2) it will not only reach Spanish dealers. And it is that Dacia has taken advantage of the introduction in the range of the expected version to add a second engine that will enrich the limited mechanical section with which this family car has lived its entry into the scene.
The range and equipment of the new Dacia Jogger with 7 seats
The new Jogger with a 7-seater interior is only available alongside the most complete trim levels. Therefore, it boasts endowment. Those interested in getting the new Dacia family car have at their disposal the finishes Comfort
and the Extreme Limited Series. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment from each of them:
Comfort
- LED lights for daytime running
- Gear shift indicator
- Eco mode
- Hill start aid
- Automatic parking brake
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat with armrests
- Central lock
- Manual climate control
- Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor
- Rear parking aid
- Emergency call system
- Infotainment system Media Display with 8-inch touch screen
- Modular roof bars
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors
- Height and depth adjustable steering wheel
- Power windows
- Comfort upholstery
- Speed governor and limiter
- Tire pressure sensor
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Fog lights
- Headlights with LED technology
- Third row of seats
Extreme Limited Series (adds)
- Automatic climate control
- Blind spot detector
- Hands-free card
- Help to front parking
- Browser
- Center console with armrests
- Extreme upholstery
- Airplane-style trays in the rear of the front seats
- Spare wheel
- Rear view camera
Video contact with the new Dacia Jogger, the long-awaited 7-seater family car from Dacia
The engines of the new Dacia Jogger with 7 seats
Regarding the mechanical section, with the help of the new Jogger with a 7-seater interior, another novelty will land in the range. And it is neither more nor less than the 1.0-liter TCe three-cylinder petrol engine that develops a power of 110 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque. It is also possible to choose a 1.0-liter ECO-G engine with 100 hp and 170 Nm with bifuel technology to be able to run on gasoline and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas).
Dacia Jogger 7-seater prices in Spain
Prices valid from January / 2022
All motors are associated with a Manual gearbox six-speed and a system of front-wheel drive. In addition, it should be noted that the bifuel block brings with it the ECO environmental mark of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails. Wearing this label is already a determining factor for many Spanish drivers when buying a new car.