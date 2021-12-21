Since we first saw the name of Remedy Entertainment in charge of the CrossfireX campaign, we knew that we would have a visual spectacle (thanks to the Northlight engine, typical of the Finnish studio) and hilarious gameplay, with the occasional touch of Remedy. And finally we can see the result of his work in this campaign, since The CrossfireX campaign is seen in various gameplays.

Thanks to the media IGN, Easy allies Y COGConnected (whose videos are below) we have been able to see footage of two missions of the campaign, where They are shown to us from the different types of enemies, the typical shooting phases and some other surprises that we weren’t expecting (like a boss and the mechanics of slowing down time, in the purest FEAR or Max Payne style).

We already have a release date for CrossfireX by Remedy, Xbox exclusive

Of these 3 previews, it is the IGN one that leaves the most doubts about the quality of the campaign, although we will have to see and enjoy it ourselves to see if the American media was, or not, right. What we can confirm with complete confidence is that The title will go on sale on February 10, exclusively for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.