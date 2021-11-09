I admit that my mind had formatted any kind of memory about The Tomorrow Children. The Q-Games play passed with more pain than glory on its way as exclusive free-to-play PS4. Launched in 2016, the title shut down its online servers just a year after its arrival, shelving any possibility of gaming.

Now the independent Kyoto studio has announced that the game will return after the rights have been acquired by Sony. Dylan Cuthbert’s team had been planning this move for a long time, as he confessed to IGN. “I would like to first of all thank the followers of The Tomorrow Children, without whom I would never have had the confidence to continue seeking this agreement,” said the director.

The Tomorrow Children’s proposal was really peculiar. Through online games we could build cities, shape crops and create a new society after the horror of an apocalypse. All this with a sharp critique of the Soviet industrial system and a visual section of those that leave their mark. However, the reception was not positive, precipitating their goodbye.

The truth is that from Q-Games they assure that they are “tweaking and reworking parts of the game every week“, so we can expect significant changes. Of course, it has not been revealed when we will be able to enjoy the title again or on which platforms, which opens the door to more systems.