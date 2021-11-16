After some delay compared to previously announced, the Crawleys return to the big screen in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era‘. We can already see the first trailer of the film, which will be released on March 18, 2022 in Spain (three months later than planned).

As we see in the little over a minute trailer, the family matriarch (Maggie Smith) makes an important announcement: they have a villa in the south of France. So it’s time to pack your bags and spend some time in this hitherto unknown location while the questions about who that man was are arising.

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ has the bulk of the main cast of fiction that has been with us for more than a decade: Michelle dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, Hugh bonneville as Robert Crawley, Laura carmichael as Edith Pelham, Elizabeth mcgovern as Cora Crawley, Allen leech as Tom Branson and Maggie smith as Violet Crawley.

Trailer in Original Version

Julian Fellowes, the head of the series, returns to the work of writing the film, which has Simon Curtis (‘My Week with Marilyn’) as a director replacing Michael Engler, who directed the first.