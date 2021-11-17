The Cowboy Bebop series already has ratings

The live action series of Cowboy bebop it will finally be available in a matter of days. In this way, the first reviews of this adaptation have already begun to circulate on the internet and, It seems that once again the end product is not good enough.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Cowboy Bebop’s live-action series has a 41% rating, this after 34 reviews by various media. Generally, this production is not as bad as others. Mainly, action is talked about as the great success of this adaptation, but outside of that there is not much to praise.

Here’s what Vulture had to say about it:

“As the season progresses … Cowboy Bebop becomes an unbalanced mix of successful innovations and tedious experiments.”

Collider was not so friendly:

“A soulless remake of a historical anime series, constantly drawing attention to the original while changing enough to remove the impact of what it is trying to emulate.”

Espinoff has mentioned that:

“There are good and varied visual ideas, but the execution never lives up to its intentions.”

In general, It seems that we are facing another adaptation of medium quality. This series has good visuals, and the performances are recognized by various media. However, the rest of the project did not succeed as many expected.

The live action series of Cowboy bebop will arrive on Netflix on November 19. In related topics, here you can see the trailer of this series. Similarly, here are the latest posters of the adaptation.

Editor’s Note:

Cowboy bebop It is a super important anime for the medium, and no adaptation could live up to this work. While it seems that we are not talking about a failure of the level of Dragon ball evolution or the live action movie of Death noteNetflix failed to do a job that lives up to the Cowboy Bebop legacy.

Via: Rotten tomatoes