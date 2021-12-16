The countries that make the most second-hand purchases

We show you some of the countries that buy the most second-hand to save considerable sums of money.

Different brands are dominating their chosen niches with specialized products to satisfy different needs, for which consumers are willing to pay considerable monetary sums to take home and offices (among other spaces) high quality products that will allow them to be used during a considerable time; However, the original 100 products can represent a considerable expense in the bank accounts of those who acquire this type of article, with the result that a considerable number of people choose to buy second-hand objects, among some of the reasons, the saving.

Several reasons come into play when a person chooses to do second hand shopping, but mostly these are shown with positive results; Among some of the factors for which these types of products are acquired, it is to promote the development of a “circular economy”, save considerable monetary sums (since these items cost less for their time of use) and even reduce the environmental impact generated by large companies in the creation of new products, since the Lifecycle some of them still have a long way to go.

A considerable part of the population does not feel “safe” or with the necessary confidence to buy second-hand products because they are probably already abused, some parts may be missing, or they simply do not like to use some items that other people have already used (like clothes); however, a considerable part of Mexico frequently makes this type of purchase and manages to benefit from the characteristics mentioned above.

According to the study of Statista where it shows the retail revenue of thrift stores in MexicoDuring 2014 the stores that were in charge of targeting this market managed to collect 3.27 billion pesos, a figure that grew in 2017 and reached 4.47 billion, achieving considerable growth, in addition to generating income that not any industry can collect.

Despite the fact that these types of stores that allow you to second hand shopping can be found in physical places, the Commerce electronic It has also played a key role in its revenue growth, in which iconic and well-positioned companies have been involved.

Digital platforms such as websites and marketplaces have been of vital importance to promote this type of purchases and sales, as well as Market Free, Linio or eBay, where almost anyone with an account in these brands can access a wide catalog of products, as well as thousands and different striking alternatives on the same type of product at a “more reasonable” price than what we can find in a commercial establishment with a new product.

In the same way, these types of pages that promote this type of commerce have some guarantees which assure you that you are receiving a quality product, so that you do not lose confidence and continue choosing to make this type of purchases, in addition to enjoy some of its benefits.

The buying and selling second-hand products has demonstrated the importance on the consumer for its different benefits, benefiting mainly their income.