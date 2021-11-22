A few months ago Amazon announced the arrival of ‘Conversation Mode’ to its devices with Alexa, benefiting from artificial intelligence to increase the level of interaction with the user. Now it has recently confirmed its arrival at the Echo Show 10, the most advanced device in the line.

Repeating the ‘Alexa’ command just before each sentence can be quite copious. Amazon wants to take the conversation to the next level in a much more natural and fluid way. That is why it has introduced the operation of its ‘Conversation Mode’, which eliminates the need to activate the speaker via the ‘Alexa’ command.

How to activate this mode on Echo Show 10 devices

From Amazon they assure that to activate this mode, it will be enough to just say to the speaker: ‘Alexa, join the conversation‘. When this mode is on, Anyone in the room will be able to talk to Alexa without saying the magic word, pretending as if there was “one more person in the house.”

This option currently only comes to the Echo Show 10. And is that for this mode to work properly, the user must remain in range of the device’s camera and looking at the screen so that Alexa can engage in conversation. From Amazon they assure that their technology will be able to work even when there are several people interacting with Alexa, pausing even when it is interrupted.

To achieve this function, Amazon’s team of scientists and engineers has trained an artificial intelligence through 3D models that simulate when the device is being paid or not, as in the audio part. Through these kinds of signs, technology is able to figure out when and how Alexa should respond.

Multiple ways to disable the feature

For privacy reasons, this feature will only be activated if we invite Alexa into the conversation using the command described above. We can deactivate this function by saying to leave the conversation, by turning off the microphone or closing the camera’s viewfinder. This mode will automatically deactivate also if no conversation is detected in a short period of time.

When the feature is activated, a dynamic blue border will appear on the screen. From Amazon they warn that conversations are recorded and sent to the cloud without image or video. We can review and delete these recordings in the ‘Alexa Privacy’ section within the device settings.

