Tim and Tom Coronel are the most charismatic brothers of the Dakar. Their personality, their way of sharing the race through social networks and the way they live the adventure is a real claim among fans. This connection with the public has been accompanied by a project that has grown from scratch from ‘The Beast’, the vehicle developed together with Jefferies Racing. A buggy with a V8 engine that has had up to four evolutions and that in the Dakar 2021 left a very good feeling. In fact, the Coronel brothers finished 26th with ‘The Beast’ after a trouble-free rally.

Although ‘The Beast’ reached its best performance in the Dakar 2021, with a deep weight loss diet, the buggy also showed symptoms of reaching its competitive roof. With very little room to evolve, Tim and Tom Coronel have decided to give their project a twist. In fact, the Dutch brothers have chosen to retire ‘The Beast’ and they have been made with a unit of the private buggy par excellence. Thus, the Coronel twins will race a Century CR6 buggyA vehicle almost identical to the one used brilliantly by Mathieu Serradori and with which he has even achieved stage victories.

Tim and Tom Coronel’s Century CR6 sports a blue livery that breaks away from the old ‘The Beast’ decor.

One of the main reasons for swapping ‘The Beast’ for the Century CR6 has been the Jefferies Racing buggy’s lack of straight top speed.. A circumstance that will not occur with Century’s South African buggy, with a 7.0-liter Chevrolet V8 engine with which to reach the maximum speed of 170 km / h does not seem difficult. Conversely, ‘The Beast’ had trouble reaching 150 km / h. In fact, the Century CR6 has proven to be a car capable of competing against the best 4x4s, as demonstrated by the times of Brian Baragwanath and Mathieu Serradori last year.

«We know the Century Racing owner and car builder, Julien Jardy, for a long time. In the last few years when we competed with ‘The Beast’, he would come to see us every night at the bivouac and tell us that we had to drive his car. It is a car with many years of development and built for raids. Our buggy was a converted Bajas car and we couldn’t go any further. We were on the edge. The Century CR6 is a car that was truly built to race in the desert. We can really fight in the top 15 or 20 and touch the ‘top 10’ occasionally.»Has assured Tim Colonel.