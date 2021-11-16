Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition is currently in the eye of the hurricane. After a launch accompanied by glitches, visual errors and its PC output, now the data miners have found a couple of codes that refer to songs that are not available in the collection, as well as the infamous Hot Coffee mode.

For those who do not remember, GTA: San Andreas account allows the protagonist to have relationships with various characters. Although this is only reduced to a cinematic that does not show this act, but does leave it implicit, in 2005 traces of a graphic mini-game of these events were found. This resulted in a series of controversies, legal problems and high-level media coverage.

Lol the code for hot coffee was left in the gta remasters pic.twitter.com/JCVn5JSZUD – secretagentmammal (@the_agent_man) November 13, 2021

Now, in the midst of a series of different controversies, Several data miners have found a couple of lines of code that refer to the “Hot Coffee” mode. Along with this, comments by the developers, unreleased content and songs that are not present in the final product have also been located.

However, this does not mean that the “Hot Coffee” mode can be activated in the remastering, at least not in a simple way. While part of this infamous section is in code, several of the necessary assets are not present. At the moment there is no information that explains why this information is in the collection, but this seems to indicate that the developers used the original “master”, and did not decide to remove these references.

For its part, Rockstar is already working to create a series of patches to solve the problems that have been presented so far. In the same way, you can check our gameplay of this title here.

Editor’s Note:

It is strange that all this deleted content is present. While the “Hot Coffee” mode will surely not be as alarming as it was more than a decade ago, this shows that Rockstar did not allow enough time to review all the necessary sections before going to market.

Via: secretagentmammal