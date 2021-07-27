The Coalition shares their UE5 demos

One of the companies that is usually associated with the Unreal Engine is The Coalition. From the earliest games of Gears of war, up to the latest Gears installment. In this way, it was announced some time ago that this team was already working with the new version of the Epic Games graphics engine, and at a later date the results of these first forays into the creation tools would be shared. Well today, July 26, A couple of demos have been provided by The Coalition that show us the potential of the Unreal Engine 5.

Moments ago, The Colation shared two videos where we can see the potential of tools like Nanite, which “allows an unlimited triangular budget”, and Lumen, which gives access to “real-time lighting without any of the traditional tasks.”

Below you can see the Alpha Point Technical Demo, which is focused on environments and locations.

Then we have the Character Rendering Test which, as its name indicates, shows us the creation of characters.

Although it is still too early to speak of a Gears 6 With these tools, this gives us a good look at the technical future that can be achieved with the Unreal Engine 5. Similarly, these are just demos, and not part of a game. In related topics, this is how it looks Skyrim with this graphics engine. Similarly, a demo of The Sims is given new life thanks to Unreal Engine 5.

Via: Xbox

