The representatives of the Climate Chain Coalition spoke on Tuesday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Climate Chain Coalition, or CCC, is a global environmental initiative made up of 250 member organizations and individuals aligned to use blockchain technology, distributed ledger, or DLT, and other innovative digital technology solutions to foster growth. of a climate-centric economy.

Presented by the Strategic Director of the CCC, Miroslav Polzer, the panel of expert representatives, including Denby McDonnell, Dr. Tia Kansara and the editor-in-chief of Cointelegraph, Kristina Cornèr, Among others, they spoke unequivocally about the importance of issues ranging from carbon NFTs to accountability in business practices.

Blockchain For Climate Foundation Program Director Denby McDonnell He spoke at the panel about his organization’s effort to put the Paris Climate Agreement on the blockchain, specifically mentioning Article 6.2, as well as the recent launch of a new crypto-carbon platform, BITMO.

“The BITMO platform allows the issuance and exchange of mitigation results transferred internationally on the blockchain as non-fungible tokens [NFT] ERC-115 on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Amid the growing adoption of carbon credit certifications by technology companies to accurately verify and report their carbon emissions data, opinion leaders and industry experts call for greater promotion of carbon negativity , rather than what some have considered “greenwashing” strategies.

McDonnell revealed the possible implications of the BITMO platform to facilitate the communication of carbon data in a transparent and openly responsible way, stating:

“BITMO is a secure record of emission, transfer and withdrawal of mitigation results transferred internationally by each country that can be reconciled with national carbon registries and meet future UN requirements.”

Panel of representatives of the Climate Chain Coalition at COP26

Dr. Tia Kansara, Executive Director of Replenish Earth and Special Advisor to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as well as a newly appointed member of the coalition, spoke eloquently about the importance of adopting a variety of technologies. as DLT to perform a positive net economic model.

“Our challenge going forward is twofold. The first is cross-border. At some point, we need to move beyond our own selfish perspectives, our own nationalist borders, to the means by which we can govern for the global commons.”

Citing former US President John F. Kennedy’s vision of a lunar landing mission in 1962, as well as George Land’s infamous 1968 study of child geniuses that determined that “non-creative behavior is learned,” Kansara stated:

“The second is a step in consciousness. We cannot transform our lives by thinking and extending linear incremental models from the past, and the way we do that is by looking at cutting edge technology.”

Also represented at the COP26 conference on Tuesday was the independent advisory group, Germanwatch, who published and presented their analytical findings in the Climate Change Performance Index 2022.

The composite index investigated the environmental performance of 60 countries around the world, collecting the data on four distinctive parameters aligned with the consensus goals in the Paris Climate Agreement and then reporting those findings in a corresponding ranking list.

The group determined that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions should account for 40% of the classification system, while energy use, renewable energy and climate policy should be equitably distributed to 20% of the total.

Germany improves 6 places in the CICC 2022. The lowest emissions and climate protection laws in 2019 take it to 13th place. The new coalition must further expand performance in energy use, renewable energy and climate policy through a good combination of instruments.

By evaluating growth over the past years, as well as the defined goals that governments have publicly expressed, The index described the United States, Canada, Russia, Algeria, and Australia as just a few of the most geographically prominent nations worthy of a red score, the latter of which is the world’s largest supplier of coal.

A surprise was within the scoring category “Very high”, that was left empty, even though Denmark, Sweden and Norway secured the top 3 places.

Of the most prominent industrialized nations, China rose to 37th place as a result of lauded advances in the renewable energy space, while The United States was lower in the rankings at 55th, one position above Russia.

The co-author of the index, Jan Burck, shared his thoughts on how the report’s readers and interpreters should evaluate the findings:

“Like last year, we don’t see any country with a perfect record. Even the countries at the front are not doing well enough to be well below 2 degrees. “

