Tiradito is one of the emblematic dishes of Nikkei cuisine, the gastronomy developed by the Japanese emigrants in Peru which has become one of the most successful in Latin America.

The modern tiradito was developed in Lima, cutting fish in the image and likeness of the usuzukuri sashimi Japanese and dressing this with a short marinade, also of Japanese influence. Today the tiradito is served in any cevichuchería in Peru, not only in Nikkei restaurants, and in establishments around the world, after it was popularized by the Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa, owner of the restaurant that bears his first name.

Today we bring the version of this recipe that appears in the book America Latina Gastronomy (Phaidon), recently published in Spain, which signs Virgilio Martinez, chef of the Central Lima restaurant, considered by 50 Best the best restaurant on the continent and the fourth best in the world.

Martinez was in the kitchen of Direct to the Palate and he taught us by heart how to make this recipe, which can be made reliably with ingredients that, nowadays, they are easy to find in Spain. The only thing more difficult is the ají limo which can be dispensed with without problem.





Cut the fish fillets into thin slices, such as sashimi. Place them in a dish that is cold (you can put ice underneath) or keep them in the fridge until the tiger milk is ready. With a hand or glass blender, blend the lime juice, the yellow chili paste, the garlic, the jengribe, a little salt, a piece of fish (like the one you used to make the tiradito) and a bit of water or fish broth. Traditionally, trige’s milk is oil-free, but Martinez likes to emulsify it with a drizzle of olive oil. After grinding everything, taste the sauce to adjust the flavor by adding more lime, chili paste, or salt. Read: If you are one of those who prefers to write your recipes by hand, keep them more orderly and beautiful than ever with these cookbooks Salt the fish, pour the sauce and decorate the plate with a little chopped coriander, the ají limo cut into fine julienne strips and, optionally, a little red onion or shallot also cut into fine julienne strips. Serve immediately.

With what to accompany the tiradito

Tiradito is usually served in Peru as starter or first course, with no other accompaniment than the garnish of the dish itself, which, as Martínez explains, in some places they add corn or canchitas. If you want more Peruvian recipes, we recommend you also prepare a ceviche, a lomo saltado or a stuffed cause, to enjoy a most interesting themed meal.

