The Christmas holidays are the best time to show off with our guests, especially at dessert time. In addition to the typical sweets of these dates, you always want something fresh to finish off the copious meals, so today I bring you one Christmas wreath with red berries that will fill your table with color and will please everyone. Of course, with much less effort than it seems for the kitchen of the house.





This Christmas wreath is a festive interpretation of the classic australian pavlova, a meringue-based cake baked at low temperatures, covered in a refreshing layer of whipped cream and fresh fruit.

As you can see, a special dessert for these Christmas holidays and that following our recipe you can make very easily at home.

We will begin preheating the oven to 110 degrees. We prepare a baking tray lined with non-stick paper and make a 30-centimeter circle, draw another 15-centimeter circle inside. We booked. We put the egg whites at room temperature in a bowl clean of fat residues and beat until they form peaks, adding the sugar little by little. Finally,we mix the vinegar and cornstarch in a well and we incorporate it gently with a spatula to the meringue. With a pastry bag or simply a soup spoon, we will give the meringue a circular shape, following the pattern drawn on the baking paper. Once distributed, smooth the upper part so that once it is cooked, a slightly smoother surface is left to place the whipped cream. We bake for two hours at 110-120 degrees. Read: Andalusian-style shredded meat recipe Once the cooking time is up we let the crown cool little by little inside the oven without opening it and let it dry. Once cold, we carefully arrange it on the serving tray. We whip the cream with the icing sugar and distribute it over the surface of the meringue crown. Garnish with red berries.

With what to accompany the Christmas wreath with red berries

The red berry christmas wreath You can accompany it with a raspberry or strawberry coulis. Also if you are in a hurry in the last days before the holidays, you can prepare the crown, and once cold and without filling, store it in an airtight box in the freezer. It will hold you for a month. On the day of the meal you just have to take it out and decorate it.

