The brain is a vital organ, which needs energy to perform functions such as learning, being alert, thinking, and making decisions. Therefore, the necessary mechanisms must be sought to keep it healthy. Primarily, with a diet rich in minerals, vitamins and nutrients,

In addition, fruits and vegetables make a great contribution of antioxidants to the body and especially to our brain. By slowing down cellular aging and reducing the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.

Food affects the body and mind

The brain uses for its functioning 20% ​​of the energy resources of the food that is eaten daily. Since, you need it to control involuntary movements, speech, intelligence, memory and cognitive development. But, in a special way, one of its functions is to process all the information it receives through the senses, generating motor or emotional reactions. 1

Vitamins and minerals prevent mental decline and promote early cognitive development. Mainly vitamins B6-B12-B9 and minerals such as iron, copper, zinc and sodium. Present in foods such as beef liver, clams, fish, poultry, tuna, salmon, nuts, green leaves, legumes and cereals. However, to synthesize them you need the glucose present in fruits and other foods. 2

Trans fats are bad for the body and the brain. In, but, the polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega3 present in fish, nuts and plant oils, allow the formation of neurotransmitters and protect the brain mass. Avoiding various associative pathologies such as psychological disorders and schizophrenia.

Unhealthy food undermines health, generating pathologies such as obesity. Becoming a risk for developing cardiovascular problems, diabetes, and cerebrovascular disorders. Likewise, it slowly deteriorates blood circulation, decreasing the pumping of blood from the heart to the brain, causing serious cerebral ischemia.

In the same way, the deficit of nutrients, due to the quality or quantity of food consumed daily, affects the body and brain function. Likewise, folates and vitamin b12 are essential to maintain neuronal tissue. Therefore, the lack of these nutrients affects memory and causes depression. At the same time, it can cause anxiety, fatigue and irritability.

The brain is particularly affected by excessive carbohydrate intake, which causes a rapid release of glucose into the blood. Then causing a relapse due to withdrawal syndrome. Inviting you to consume more products of the same type in a short time to feel energy and satisfaction. Because otherwise it gives way to depression, anxiety, inattention, and general decline. 3

When we eat, the brain releases dopamine, activating the reward and pleasure system. Therefore, we must follow a healthy diet rich in nutrients, to improve our physical condition and our mental capacity. Reducing the risks of developing neurodegenerative diseases and other pathologies, which certainly impair well-being and quality of life.

References:

