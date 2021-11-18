The Boys is working non-stop on its third season, which is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2022. So far, fans have been able to learn some details about this new installment, which will feature new faces in its cast. . But recently, the fiction showrunner revealed that the new episodes will be focused on toxic masculinity.

Since landing on the famous streaming platform in 2019, The Boys has won the applause of the public. The series showed a team of dysfunctional civilians joining forces to fight corrupt and immoral super-powerful individuals. With such an original and unconventional plot, fiction decided to touch on issues of great importance in society, but in a quite unique way: with black humor, gore and a lot of violence. In this way, the series did not take long to become one of the public’s favorite productions. For this reason, its third season will try to raise the bar and continue to surprise its fans.

Criticisms of toxic masculinity

The third season of The Boys has not yet confirmed its release date, but has already promised that it will be the bloodiest of all installments. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video fiction showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the new episodes will be a “meditation on toxic masculinity.” He also added that the show will push the characters to the limit. “This season is about what is happening in our world, as always. We found a way to dig even deeper into the characters, and we really pushed them all to the limit. “ commented (via Screenrant).

The second season of the series ended with a rather shocking twist, where it is confirmed that Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) was responsible for a series of attacks where the heads of different individuals were exploited. All this information comes out when Hughie (Jack Quaid) decides to work for his campaign.