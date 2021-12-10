The Boys: First look at Blue Hawk, the new superhero coming in season three

In the seventh video of the fictional news program of The Boys (Seven on 7 from Vought News Network) we met one of the new superheroes that will appear in the third season of the series Amazon Prime Video: Blue hawk. Find out more info in this note!

It has been more than a year since the second season of The Boys and we still don’t have a release date for the third one. Although in September of this year Amazon Prime Video announced that they had already finished filming the season, what keeps us “informed” and attentive to this world of superheroes are the videos of Seven on 7, the program directed by Cameron coleman In the channel Vought News Network. With far from objective news, this month’s video showed us for the first time the new super: Blue Hawk.

Since July, the YouTube channel of Vought International began to publish a video per month with news related to the world’s largest and most powerful corporation of The Boys. In the new video we saw for the first time Blue hawk (interpreted by Nick wechsler), one of the superheroes that we will meet in the third season. At the moment we don’t know much about the role he will play in the plot, but in this promo video he is described as a “patriotic hero”. They also mention that it will be the official face of 4Freedom, a new branch of patriotic products from the fictional company OurSheets.

With these programs, Amazon saw the way to promote the third season in the style The Boys, very bizarre and full of funny comparisons. In the last video we also learned that the silent Black noir recovered from the near-fatal allergic reaction caused by Queen maeve, and he’s back on a mission. HomelanderOn the other hand, he appeared to give peace to the United States (as he usually does) and said that he will always be there for the Nation when it is needed.

Remember that Blue hawk It is not the only super new that we will see in the third season. We will have Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) already Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) and, thanks to these news programs from Vought, we found out about the arrival of Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery) Y Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), who seems to be an old acquaintance or boyfriend of Starlight.

For those who do not know, The Boys is created by Eric Kripke and is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson with the same name. In the series we see on the one hand Butcher (Karl Urban), who seeks revenge for the rape and death of his wife at the hands of Homelander (Antony Starr). While on the other we have Hugh (Jack Quaid), who joins the group after the death of his girlfriend (because of A-Train) and when you notice how the superhero industry doesn’t really care about the people it claims to care.

Technically Blue hawk It doesn’t exist in the comics, but it may take inspiration from other characters. However, he will be part of Payback, a group of superheroes predating The seven, which includes Soldier Boy. Eric Kripke spoke of the arrival of these new heroes: “Season 3 is fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, it’s about the team he was a part of, called Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there are a ton of other heroes who are great. So it’s like seeing who The Seven were before The Seven”.

This series saw the perfect opportunity for success, as it took advantage of the popularity of superheroes to bring something new and turn them into the true villains of history. The Boys It shows the B-side of typical superheroes, their intentions, the constant pursuit of power, the huge ego they have and how dangerous they can be.

For more information about season 3 we will have to be attentive to the news channel of Vought and keep learning what our favorite superheroes are up to.

