Amazon Prime Video has announced a new spin-off of The Boys which will arrive in the form of an animated series and with the title of Diabolical

In a special video starring Karl Urban (Billy Butcher in The Boys), the actor has announced Diabolical an animated series that will consist of eight episodes and will serve as an anthology series set in the same universe as The Boys.

“There is no doubt that you are the best fans in the world”Urban said. As a special way of thanking you, we have a little surprise for you that will be released early next year. Although we’ve been working hard on season 3, [los productores Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg] has asked some of his fellow celebrities to put together eight delightfully unique, twisted animated episodes set in the world of The Boys. You could say that they are diabolical ».

The producers of the Serie, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will also be responsible for writing the series, and each of the eight episodes will tell a unique story. “Since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of animated short films set in the universe of The Matrix, we have wanted to copy it”Rogen and Goldberg said in a joint statement.. “Today that dream has come true.”

Along with Rogen and Goldberg, Diabolical It will also feature screenwriters Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler and the author of the original comic series. The Boys, Garth Ennis.

“Surprise! We are almost done with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical »said The Boys executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke in a statement. “We gathered some amazing creators and gave them a rule… just kidding, there are no rules. They blew the doors down and produced eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, wet, and emotional episodes. Do you think The Boys are crazy? ? Wait until you see this.

Diabolical It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, though an official release date has yet to be confirmed. Season 3 of The Boys It also does not have a release date, although its release is expected in mid-2022. The first two seasons of The Boys are already available on the platform. You can subscribe here.