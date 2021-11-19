Xiaomi is one of the companies that is most committed to electric mobility. This time you can get the signature electric bike at half price for a limited time.

This folding electric bike has a 250 W front motor, which is really useful to be able to climb slopes in a much easier way. It is made of aluminum alloy, which makes it really resistant, as well as very light.

Air wheels make things easier when it comes to cushioning bumps. It has a small screen on the handlebar through which you can change modes and thus adjust the help of the motor. You will also be able to know at all times the speed at which you are going.

It is compatible with the Xiaomi Home app, from which you can know the number of kilometers traveled, the load percentage, among many other functions.

On the occasion of Black Friday you can get the Xiaomi electric bike for 499 euros, its official price is 999, so it is a magnificent opportunity.