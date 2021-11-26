We already have Black Friday 2021, a time when it is worth looking for chargers compatible with iPhone and Apple Watch. We have found the best deals on wireless and traditional chargers, which you can buy right here. Do not miss them.

Official Apple iPhone Charger





MagSafe wireless charger for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 incorporate the well-known MagSafe system. Allows fast wireless charging of the iPhone using a magnetic grip that aligns the charger. So that we always hit the mark while loading our terminal.





Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger, White

In Media Markt we find it for 29 euros, its lowest price so far. In Amazon we also find it for 19 euros, while in Macnificos it is for 36 euros.

MagSafe Duo charger for iPhone and Apple Watch

The MagSafe Duo charger is an evolution of the MagSafe for iPhone. It incorporates a MagSafe wireless charger for the iPhone and another for the Apple Watch. Folds like a booklet, closing magnetically to take him on a trip. Find it at Macnificos for 129.99 euros or on Amazon for 134.99 euros. Media Markt also has it for 138 euros.

Apple folding charger for simultaneous charging of up to two devices with Qi technology

20W Apple Fast Charger

The Apple power adapter for the iPhone is on sale this Black Friday 2021. It is the 20W charger that has fast charging for the iPhone that supports it. With the, you can recharge the battery In a blink of an eye. You will find it on Amazon for 15 euros, also for 15 euros in Media Markt and in Macnificos for 21.60 euros

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Wireless and traditional chargers from other brands





The essential element of traditional iPhone chargers is the cable. Therefore, here we have a selection of various MFi certified Lightning cables, of different brands, both with USB-A and USB-C. Thus, we have a USB-A for 5.94 euros at Amazon and another for 5.15 euros at FNAC.

IPhone Charger Cable, RAVIAD [MFi Certificado] 1.2M Lightning Cable Fast Charging Nylon Braided Compatible with iPhone 11 XS MAX XR X 8 Plus 7 Plus 6S 6 Plus 5 5S 5C SE – Gray





Apple Lightning to USB cable 1 m

And here we have USB-C to Lightning cables, which support fast charging of the most modern adapters. On Amazon they have the best price, like this one for 8.49 euros or this one for 11.19 euros.

RAVIAD USB C to Lightning Cable 1M MFi Certified iPhone Cable Fast Charging PD Charger Type C to Lightning Cable for iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max 13 12 Mini iPhone 13 12 11 SE 2020 XR XS X 8 8 Plus





Amazon Basics – USB-C to Lightning Cable, MFi Certified Charger for iPhone 12/12 Pro / 12 Pro max / 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro max / X / XS / XR / XS Max / 8/8 Plus, Type- C, PD Quick Charge, white, 0.9 m

Belkin is one of the manufacturers of most prominent Apple accessories of the moment. Among its most interesting products is the Belkin Boost Charge Pro charger, which charges up to three devices in one: iPhone with MagSafe, AirPods and Apple Watch. Its price is 125.19 euros in FNAC, 125.19 euros in Amazon and 129.99 euros in Macnificos.

3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe Belkin Boost Charge Pro White

The Anker Nano Pro is a super compact wall charger, with 20W power for fast charging and USB-C port. If what you are looking for is something very small, with a lot of power and a reduced price, look no further. In Amazon it is for 13.99 euros

Anker 511 Charger (Anker Nano Pro) 20W PIQ 3.0 Fast Charger, USB C Charger Compatible with iPhone 13/13 Mini / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max / 12, iPad / iPad Mini, Pixel, Ice Black (Cable not included)

