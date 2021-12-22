The wait has come to an end. After knowing the best games of 2021 according to the VidaExtra team, now it’s time to see what you have voted in our survey with the best games of 2021 of readers. And watch out, there are little surprises.

Below you have the results of your votes for the best video games of 2021 with the three most voted games in each category. After that, as a final climax, the GOTY 2021 chosen by you. Will there be a surprise?

Thanks to everyone for participating!

Best Shooter – Halo: Infinite





Halo Infinite (233) Deathloop (101) Far Cry 6 (56)

Best Action Game – Resident Evil Village





Resident Evil Village (117) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (83) Returnal (80)

Best Adventure Game – It Takes Two





It Takes Two (145) Psychonauts 2 (112) Metroid Dread (106)

Best RPG – Tales of Arise





Tales of Arise (162) Diablo II Resurrected (92) Shin Megami Tensei V (80)

Best Sports Game – FIFA 22





FIFA 22 (142) Mario Golf Super Rush (119) Riders Republic (116)

Best Driving Game – Forza Horizon 5





Forza Horizon 5 (410) F1 2021 (44) Hot Wheels Unleashed (24)

Best Fighting Game – Guilty Gear Strive





Guilty Gear Strive (169) Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (107) Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (87)

Best Platform Game – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury





Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (252) Ghost’n Goblins: Resurrection (70) Oddworld: Soulstorm (68)

Best Strategy Game – Age of Empires IV





Age of Empires IV (319) Jurassic World Evolution 2 (52) Football Manager 2022 (36)

Best Indie Game – Loop Hero





Loop Hero (110) Inscryption (75) Death’s Door (69)

In Extra Life If this musician had died a month earlier, the mythical Zelda song would have been a 1928 work inspired by the Spanish bolero

Best Game of the Year – Forza Horizon 5