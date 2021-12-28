You put a beautiful table, you take out the beautiful china, the glassware, a spectacular centerpiece, that tablecloth that you like so much. And suddenly, in the middle of a meal, some wine is spilled, or a little oil, or tomato …

And although as a good host or hostess you smile at your guest as if nothing was happening, something inside you stirred and you wonder why you have put that tablecloth that you like so much, no problem! Here are a few tricks so that that stain comes out without problem.

How to remove wine stains from tablecloth





The red wine stains they are one of the classics in any celebration. Whether at the time of serving, when toasting, in an oversight in which the glass falls … As soon as the stain falls, it is best to act immediately, soak the wine with absorbent paper, and put some salt on the tablecloth, until the stain is completely covered. What you should never do is rub the stain, let the salt absorb the liquid.

Another natural solution for red wine stains is apply white wine. The acids in white wines help neutralize the tannins in red wine. Simply, wet a cloth with white wine, and pat it lightly on the stained area, avoiding scrubbing so that the stain does not spread.

In case you have not realized that that wine stain has fallen, or it has simply been impossible to clean it in time, you can apply percarbonate and water when the stain is already dry. Rub gently, and let it act 30 minutes, and wash.

Oils and sauces, another classic

Oil stains, or sauces, are another classic in any meal. Drops that fall when you pick up a piece of food, remains left on the cutlery, the dripping sauce boat … in these cases, it is best to apply talcum powder, leave it on for 24 hours, and brush before washing.

For the dry spots, you can apply a mixture of water and ammonia, rubbing before putting it in the washing machine. In the case of dry stains, you can also apply a grease remover like the one you use in your kitchen regularly, or a solution of water, vinegar and alcohol.

For the tomato stainsYou can apply baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, letting it act for 30 minutes before putting the tablecloth in the washing machine.

Chocolate and coffee





To clean the chocolate stains, you can apply a solution of bicarbonate and hydrogen peroxide, leaving it to act for 30 minutes before washing. And for coffee stains, you have to absorb the excess of this drink with kitchen paper, and pour sparkling water over the stain. Absorb again with kitchen paper, and repeat these steps several times until you see that the stain is losing strength.

And the wax from the candles?





Candle wax is one of the great enemies of tablecloths. A current of air, moving the candle holder to make room for a tray of canapés, or the funny man on duty blowing the candle and causing the wax to fall are some of the most common risks. To remove that spilled wax, it is best to apply rubbing alcohol or hairspray to loosen it, and wash the tablecloth.

Another system is to freeze the wax by putting the tablecloth in the freezer, or with an ice cube, and when the wax is solidified, it can be removed by scratching the solid wax.

You can then place several sheets of kitchen paper on both sides of the tablecloth (top and bottom), before ironing both sides at a low temperature. The wax will melt with the heat, but it is important to remove the kitchen paper as it becomes soaked in wax. To remove the last remnants, try boil water and pour it on the tablecloth. That would also remove the grease stain as it melts.

