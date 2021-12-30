Removing the smell from footwear and giving it a second life is possible in a very simple and cheap way, just talcum powder is enough.

Footwear is discontinued when it breaks or gives the impression that it is old, but sometimes also because of the smell it has. Once the bad smell appears It gives the impression that sometimes it does not go away no matter how much it is put in the washing machine, unless you do a treatment to eliminate it.

Surely they have already given you some recommendations about how to remove the odor from running shoes, dress shoes and any footwear, but here we are also going to advise you a method that is almost infallible and very cheap.

To remove odor from footwear it is usually necessary that you have talcum powder at home. This is a product that can be purchased at any pharmacy, drugstore, and supermarket. It is even possible order it on amazon.



Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

If you want to remove the smell of your worn footwear, just sprinkle talcum powder at night to absorb odor and sweat that you may have after a long time of use. Do not do anything else, just leave it during those hours and the next morning you will notice the changes.

If it persists, you can keep repeating it for several nights because it will take effect little by little. Although we recommend that in the morning remove the dust that remains inside the footwear. In addition, you also have the option of putting more powder on your feet, but clean.

In case you are not convinced by this product, there are different options. For example, it is possible to remove it with baking soda, with sage and lavender to eliminate bacteria, orange, lemon … or even with essential oil of the tea tree. And always in a very simple and effective way.