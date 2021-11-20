We have mentioned and analyzed several times the benefits or virtues of the hot air fryers (or without oil as they are popularly known). And is that these small appliances are not only used to fry potatoes with little oil and fewer regrets, with the right accessories they can be a great ally in our daily menus.

From pizzas to tasty vegetable dishes, cooked in a few minutes, there are many recipes that we can prepare in this revolutionary appliance, all of them in a healthy key. That is why today we list some of the top accessories for sale on Amazon to always have them at full capacity:

The best-selling deep fryer

Before launching into the wide universe of accessories to take advantage of a deep fryer, we need to get one. This Cosori is the best seller on Amazon and a favorite of web shoppers.

And although it is not exactly one of the cheapest (we have it on offer today for 139.99 109.99 euros. , It is one of the most complete since among other features its elegant design includes an LCD touch screen, a power of 1700W with energy efficiency class A +++ (which is sure to save on the bill) and most importantly, keep warm function, to eat as freshly made all our dishes.





COSORI Oil-Free Fryer 5.5L, Hot Air Fryer with 11 Programs, Air Fryer with Keep Warm Function, LED Touch Screen, Timer, BPA and PFOA Free, 100 PDF Recipes, 1700W

The accessories

Something cheaper is this pack that includes: pizza mold, bread cake, silicone mat, a multipurpose metal rack (such as roasting skewers) or even a muffin baking tray. All made of either stainless steel or BPA-free silicone (dishwasher safe).

It is compatible with a wide variety of air fryers, including those from Philips. We find it for sale on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.2 stars for 36.99 euros.





8 Inch Air Fryer Accessories10 Pieces, for GOWISE / COSORI / PHILLIPS / COZYNA And Other Airfryer Brands Above 4.0L, Extra Gift 4 PCS BBQ Pin (Black 10 PCS)

Another of our options is this fairly complete pack with accessories that include: a pizza pan, a basket for baking cakes, three steel skewer trays, a toast rack, a steel metal support, a silicone mat, a Egg mold, 100 fryer liners, eight silicone molds for cupcakes, a silicone brush for oil, a spatula, a tongs for pots and another for food, plus two silicone gloves to protect us.

They are compatible for the vast majority of models and that is why they have the Amazon’s Choices recommendation label. The complete pack is priced at 41.99 euros.





BestFire 124Pcs Air Fryer Accessories 8 Inch Air Fryer Kit 4L-8L Low Fat Cooking Air Fryer Basket Read: "It seems in charge, they have taken very specific things"

Designed specifically for the Cosori firm’s fryers (like the best-selling one we mentioned before) with a 5.5-liter capacity, we have this accessory pack for baking pizzas, making skewers, baking cakes and preparing delicious madgalenas.

Although they are designed for Cosori, the house itself advises that it can be compatible with other brands. We have it in Amazon where it has the black label of recommendation and an average note of 4.4 stars among more than 2000 buyers for 34.99 euros.





COSORI 5.5L Accessory for Air Fryer, Plastic

Another of the complete accessory packs, with 11 pieces designed to take advantage of Philips Air fryers and other brands. It is made up of molds for pizzas, cakes, muffins, or preparing grilled meats.





Kamtop 11PCS 7 Inch Air Fryer Accessories, 3.2QT-7.2QT Universal Fryer Accessory for Philips Gowise with Cake and Pizza Mold, Muffin Cups, Grill, etc.

All accessories are easy to clean by hand or in the microwave and we find them for sale on Amazon, where they have an average rating of 4.1 stars for 32.99 euros.

