The new Dacia Duster is being a bestseller in Spain. In just a few months it has exceeded the barrier of 6,000 orders. Now, how is the best-selling version of the Duster? Unlike what you might think at first, it is highly equipped. Dacia’s cheap SUV is a European benchmark.
Dacia can boast of having one of the best-selling and most popular SUVs in Europe in its portfolio. The Dacia duster it is an unmitigated success. A true central pillar on which much of the range of the low-cost Romanian firm is based. Just a few months ago, the renovated Duster began its commercial life in Spain and has already exceeded the 6,000 order barrier.
The month of September saw the launch of the new Duster. The second generation of Dacia SUV It has undergone a facelift, a mid-cycle update, which will allow it to face the rest of its commercial life. New exterior design, technological equipment and mechanical options. In short, a complete set-up.
The version of the Dacia Duster most sold in Spain
The Duster has earned the title of cheap SUV. Usually, due to the «low cost» label that usually accompanies Dacia brand models, it is believed that the best-selling versions are characterized by their low endowment and poor finishes. However, the reality is very different. And the Duster is a clear example of this.
Of the more than 6,000 orders for the new Duster that Dacia has obtained in Spain since the end of last September the most sold version corresponds to the UP & GO offer. And behind it is the Prestige Go trim level. Therefore, The most popular Duster among Spanish drivers boasts equipment.
The UP & GO version is based on the Prestige trim level, the most complete finish of the entire range if we leave the limited series aside. In addition to offering an excellent relationship between equipment and price, it stands out in a special way for its prioritized delivery.
The equipment of the Dacia Duster Prestige Go
How is the equipment of the Duster Prestige Go? Well, let’s go into detail and do a complete review of the most outstanding standard equipment:
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- LED lights for daytime driving
- Hill start aid
- Media Nav Evolution infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth
- DAB radio
- 360º vision camera
- Power windows
- Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors
- Prestige upholstery
- Over-tinted crystals
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Tire pressure sensor
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- SAFE emergency braking assistance
- Fog lights
- Blind spot detector
- Automatic lights on
- Rear parking sensors
- Height and depth adjustable steering wheel
- Automatic climate control
- Hands-free card
- Central locking with remote control
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment
- Armrest on the driver’s seat
- Chrome Finish Roof Rails
The engines of the Dacia Duster Prestige Go
With regard to the mechanical section, Dacia proposes two engines when configuring the Duster Prestige Go. On the one hand we have the 1.0-liter ECO-G engine
that develops a power of 100 hp and 170 Nm of maximum torque. It is a block with bifuel technology capable of working with LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and, therefore, it bears the ECO environmental mark from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).
On the other hand there is a 1.5-liter Blue dCi diesel engine with 115 hp and 260 Nm. The two engines are uniquely associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. There is no possibility of 4×4 traction with the Prestige Go trim.
The starting price, according to the configurator, is € 17,279 for the ECO-G engine model and € 18,241 for the diesel version.