After two years of renovations, the new Plaza de España once again belongs to the locals and all its visitors. Today, Monday, November 22, Mayor Almeida has inaugurated a space that with a thousand trees, is greener, pedestrian and integrated with the environment to connect the Parque del Oeste, the Sabatini Gardens, the Campo del Moro, Madrid Río and the Casa de Campo. The north end of Gran Vía now has a tunnel of almost a kilometer and an archaeological walk, as well as a bike path and play areas for children. A perfect plan for this week: take a walk around the renovated center of Madrid and have a drink in one of the wonderful restaurants that surround the square. These are our favorites:

Soho Club Madrid





On the second floor of its emblematic building at number 6 of Plaza de España is the meeting point most international of the capital. Much more than a multi-space, Soho Club combines gastronomy, leisure and events with a proposal with a great variety of starters, meats and fish, where you cannot miss the international point of tacos or the most traditional with rice.

Ginkgo





Ginkgo Restaurant & Sky Bar offers a menu with dishes that respect the product and mix the most traditional preparations with touches of market cuisine, some of them with Asian influence. From the top of Madrid, this trendy place has the best views of the city with Cocktail Bar and live music. Of course, it is important to keep in mind that it is necessary to comply with the dress code elegant / casual, both in DayTime and NightTime. The average price per person is € 50-65.

Botania





Housed in the 5-star VP Plaza España Design Hotel, enjoying a privileged location in the heart of the city, you will find this elegant space marked by small details and vegetation. For the gastronomic offer they have tried to maintain the essence of the natural through market cuisine made with seasonal products.

We are Garra





The letter of Somos Garra is a sparkling mix between the traditional and the cosmopolitan, that combination that makes Madrid a unique destination. The chef brings his international experience, in addition to his origins, and combines them with his vision of the capital and his most iconic recipes. The space is characterized by its large windows, natural light and views of Madrid’s Gran Vía.

Photos | Soho Club Madrid, Ginkgo, Botania and Somos Garra