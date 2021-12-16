Discover the power of this product in your kitchen and find the one that best suits your daily use.

We do not stop recommending you products interesting for add to your kitchens and that they serve you to enjoy the best preparations in the best company. However, few are the articles that have been essential decades and one of them is Extractor hoods. Depending on the type of kitchen and the use you usually make of it, we believe we have found one wide variety of offer as so that you can choose comfortably and reliably. So if you have a few minutes to dedicate, stay in this article and enjoy the product selection that we have prepared for you.

Klarstein Aurica cooker hood

The company Klarstein offers us a first model of extractor hood that follows a modern design, elegant and functional, perfect so that it does not bother you when cooking, especially if you are a tall person. The product has a activated carbon filter and the power of your engine is 165W, which is perfect for ventilating the air and fumes in a small or medium-sized kitchen. The hood has three intensity levels, being able to absorb up to 620 cubic meters of air per hour. His touch control panel It will allow you to control lighting and ventilation. It can program to ventilate for 5 minutes and then turn off. The front panel has a safety glass, which gives it that characteristic presence.

CIARRA CBCB6201 cooker hood

The product we are talking about next has a matte black surface, thanks to the frosted paint, which will allow you avoid fingerprints and dust. Is easy to clean Y Elegant in sight, in addition to being a product of high energy efficiency, labeled energy class A, which indicates that you will be able to save up to 40% in energy consumption compared to the C-class models. power suction is 370 cubic meters per hour, being able to choose three intensity levels. The team has two ventilation modes, one with recirculation air, which uses activated carbon filters, and another that uses the exhaust pipe included. The installation of the product is simpleas it includes all the mounting elements.

Klarstein Prima Retro cooker hood

It is inevitable to see an extractor hood of this style and not be able to stop looking at it. If your kitchen has a design that fits the style of the company’s product Klarstein, we are convinced that you will love the rest of the features. The hood features three power levels, reaching up to 430 cubic meters per hour, and has a suction function, with the possibility of changing to mode of circulating air. This product has a 75 centimeter bar to hang kitchen utensils, being its stainless steel housing. The hood features class D in energy efficiency D and its filter to deposit accumulated fat is manufactured in aluminum, being able to wash in the dishwasher. The product is equipped with a outlet air power switch Y two lights to illuminate the work surface.

Orbegozo ST 07260 extractor hood

Without a doubt, if you are not looking for a specific design and all you care about is having a campaign for avoid that the fumes and odors move to other rooms, this product of the company Orbegozo may be the one for you. We are talking about a classic extractor hood, finished in color White, and what has 60 centimeters of length. It has a LED bulb to illuminate the worktop and two 60W motors of power, which allows you to obtain an extraction capacity of 347 cubic meters per hour. The hood features three power levels and, in addition, it has a pair of aluminum filters removable, so that the fat is retained and can be removed when cleaning.

CIARRA CBCS5913A cooker hood

If with the previous model we told you that the external appearance was not important, in this case it is even less important, since this extractor hood It is intended to be placed in the interior of upper furniture from the kitchen. We are facing a small model, measure 52 centimeters in length, although the noise levels that it produces are not high, reaching only the 60 dB. The power maximum is 70W, with an extraction level of 300 cubic meters per hour. Has two lights halogens, three power levels Y metal filters. It is designed for evacuation to the outside and the recirculation with carbon filter, although neither the exhaust pipe nor the filters are included.

CIARRA CBCB9506B cooker hood

To finish our list of recommendations we return to the more classic bell designs, although, this time, with a touch much more modern and rounded shapes. This product has class A energy certification, being able to reduce consumption by 50% compared to a conventional hood. The extraction capacity of the article is 650 cubic meters per hour, with an excellent noise level, without reaching the 70 dB. It can be mounted on the wall and use the exhaust pipe o place the active carbon filters, which are also shipped, and use the air recirculation. It has two LED lights to improve the lighting of the countertop and its matte black surface it will prevent fingerprints and dirt from getting stuck.

