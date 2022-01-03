Even though our society is evolving towards less artisanal customs that in the past, there are still many people willing to spend part of their time crafting by hand, in this case to machine, articles of the day to day. The sewing machines They may be simple, for people who want to start in these tasks or for children, but they can also have all the elements what do you need to do professional quality work. If you find yourself in the latter case, we have for you the best recommendations.

Singer 4432 Professional Sewing Machine

Sewing machines and Singer They tend to be synonymous for decades in our country and it is no wonder. The fame Y quality of its products have raised this firm to the Olympus of sewing products. In this case, this sewing machine has a 50% more power and speed than previous models, being able to sew thicker fabrics and give longer stitches without breaking the threads. This machine offers you professional results in no time and its stainless steel clip will allow you to sew more fluidly. You will have at your disposal 110 kinds of stitching, with 1,100 stitches per minute, ideal for patchwork techniques, repairs or patchwork.

Know more: Singer 4432 Sewing Machine

Bernette Chicago 7 Professional Sewing Machine

This product has a robust construction and reliable, which gives it a compact look and practical, as well as being versatile and easy to use. With this sewing machine you can make up to 100 embroidery motifs, use 150 decoration points, 20 stitch points, 2 alphabets Y stitches for satin. The item includes a sliding work table and it is designed to be able sew heavy fabrics, including sleeveless dresses and pants. The maximum work surface is 110 millimeters by 170 millimeters, with simple handling, thanks to its LCD screen, speed regulation, your threader semi-automatic, the start / stop button, the function thread trimmer, the single-level buttonhole, and the upper and lower needle stops. His stapling system has been improved with a coil system, it has led light and, in addition, direct choice keys.

Know more: Bernette Chicago 7 Sewing Machine

Professional sewing machine Alfa Professional 8707

If you like the world of sewing and want to try some machine that is out of the ordinary, I believe that the product that we have selected this time will be perfect for you. This machine allows sew with 3 and 4 threads, having instructions in Spanish for perfect threading step by step. The descriptive dials are also in our language, while it has a safety deviceas the pedal will not work with the lid open. It can adjust differential feed between 0.7 millimeters and 2 millimeters, in addition to power adjust presser foot pressure. The product has a button for override upper knife.

Know more: Sewing machine Alfa Professional 8707

Singer Patchwork 7285Q Professional Sewing Machine

As we are talking about products for professionals, we want to avoid falling into conventional sewing machines and bring you some models that are perfect for certain sewing arts something more special. In this case, this device from the company Singer invites us to practice the quilt, a sewing technique for making custom quilts. You can get up to 98 stitches, Thank you to your 6 grommets that work at the same time. Some really relevant characteristics are its automatic threader, the top loading bobbin, a fabric cover with table holder for quilting and needle, upper and lower, programmable. As you will see, this sewing technique will go up many integers thanks to this interesting sewing machine.

Know more: Singer Patchwork 7285Q Sewing Machine

Alfa Smart Plus professional sewing machine

We wanted to leave one of the more technological sewing machines that you can find all over the internet. The company that has decided to bet on cutting-edge technology is Alpha, a mythical company in the sector, and offers us a product with a large touch screen available to the user, with port USB Which will allow upload new ideas, as well as power update software of the product. This sewing machine allows you to carry out processes with simple step by step instructionsincluding 100 stitch designs Y 172 letters and symbols. The thread cutting and the threader are automatic, while their seven rows of feed teeth add exceptional grip. You can also make a free embroidery using the feed dog lowering.

Know more: Alfa Smart Plus sewing machine

