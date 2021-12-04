Mechanics vs. Other options

There is nothing written about tastes and here we have staunch defenders from both sides. The wireless mechanical keyboards They have a feel to be done if you’ve never tried one, but they are unmatched in precision and speed.

On the other hand, the other possibilities, such as butterfly mechanisms, scissors or the specific systems of each brand, are designed to offer you a lower profile feel, make less noise and are also liked by many users.

Neither is better than the other, both have their advantages and disadvantages, so deciding on one or the other is a completely personal decision.

Key aspects to consider

That said, we move on to look at the main features that we find in most of the main wireless keyboards From the market. Key aspects that will be very useful when comparing between models.

Keyboard type . In our article on mechanical keyboards we already told you that there are different measures, depending on the number of keys, but in this case we are going to focus on the type of switches, so to speak, that are under the keys.

. In our article on mechanical keyboards we already told you that there are different measures, depending on the number of keys, but in this case we are going to focus on the type of switches, so to speak, that are under the keys. Battery . Although most wireless keyboards consume very little energy and have autonomy for months, it never hurts to know how many hours of performance you can get if you are a demanding user or if you are going to use them to gaming .

. Although most wireless keyboards consume very little energy and have autonomy for months, it never hurts to know how many hours of performance you can get if you are a demanding user or if you are going to use them to . Materials . The construction materials of these devices do not usually go from different variants of plastic, but a better finish will make them more comfortable when using them.

. The construction materials of these devices do not usually go from different variants of plastic, but a better finish will make them more comfortable when using them. Design. Finally, you should not forget that these keyboards are designed for you to use at your desk. Therefore, it never hurts to look at the one that best combines with the rest of your setup.

Non-mechanical wireless keyboards

We begin with the analysis of the wireless keyboards that have a non-mechanical pulsation technology. Here each brand offers a different alternative, so you will have to look closely to know which one to choose.

Logitech Craft: a wireless gem

Logitech has a wide range of wireless keyboards, but Craft it is especially useful for many reasons. First, it features a low profile and signature, rounded keys to make every press feel as comfortable as possible.

And later, for his smart wheel. Located on the top of the device, this accessory adapts to the app you are using at the time, so it allows you to control it much more easily. Additionally, it is optimized to work with major Adobe and Microsoft applications.

Logitech MX Keys: for Mac

If you are looking for a similar model (although without the practical wheel) for Mac, the Logitech MX Keys guarantees you an unsurpassed touch and one of the best alternatives to the keyboard Magic keyboard which comes by default when you buy any desktop computer from Apple.

Its design is its strong point, in an elegant aluminum finish with black keys, very similar to the look of the 27-inch iMac of the apple brand. Although we must also mention its battery, which lasts up to 5 months of use and is recharged by USB-C, and its smart backlight, which adapts to ambient light.

Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II: for fans

There are two types of people, those who adore Lenovo laptops, with that traditional red ball that serves as a mouse in the center, and those who do not. If you are one of the first, the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II It is, simply, the closest thing you will find to the keyboard that is included in the brand’s laptops.

It has a compact design, scissor push buttons and dual mode connection, both via bluetooth 5.0 and wireless USB. As for its battery, with a single full recharge it can be used for up to 2 months without problems.

Logitech Ergo K860: ergonomics to power

There are studies that say that writing in traditional keyboards and using mice intensively can be harmful, due to the posture we must adopt. Thus, there are several brands that market ergonomic keyboards, As the Ergo K680 from Logitech, which has a more natural curve and forearm support as its main asset.

Here we find a very complete example, with its numeric keyboard and an upper bar of function keys, which will allow you to be more productive in your day to day, while taking care of your joints.

Top mechanical wireless keyboards

Once we have seen the main models on the market, we immerse ourselves in the world of mechanical switches. Here we also include articles focused on the gamer world, with extra functionalities that will be very interesting for the players.

Keychron K7: ultraslim

Keychron It is one of the most unknown brands in Spain, but in countries like the United States they are one of the small manufacturers best valued by their customers. And the reason is the high quality of its materials, as well as its careful design. And this is what the K7 Ultraslim: a mechanical option with layout 65% and reduced for minimalist desks.

Although if we have to stay with one of its advantages, in addition to its aluminum construction or its USB-C charging port, what we like the most is the possibility of choosing the switches that we want between: red, blue or brown, with a more traditional sound, or the new mint and banana, which are really soft to the touch and generate very little noise.

IQUNIX A80: a special design

With this wireless keyboard we meet a 80% layout which has managed to make perfect use of the available space with a curious hack: raising the function keys to an upper bar that remains inclined towards the user. It has a battery that lasts up to 200 days of use by bluetooth, RGB lighting and network switches.

Apart from this, the IQuinix A80 It features one of the most striking designs on the list, in a pastel color palette that includes yellow, blue and white. Without a doubt, one of the most beautiful wireless keyboards we have seen and that will not go unnoticed on your desktop.

Logitech G613: made for gaming

Within all the accessories offered Logitech in its catalog, the G range It has multiple elements for the gaming world. Specifically, the G613 It doesn’t show off too much in design, but it does pack some useful features for more experienced players.

For example, it has a bar with six programmable keys on the left side, which can be very useful to invoke certain commands while we are in a competitive game. It offers an autonomy of 18 months and is equipped with the switches Romer-G tactile, precise and quiet.

Razer Pro Type: with productivity in mind

In case you didn’t know, the popular brand of gaming peripherals Razer not only manufactures keyboards optimized for gaming. It also has models to use in your day to day to improve your productivity tasks.

And that is precisely what the Pro Type, an option that has the switches orange of the mark to guarantee a touch and a higher speed when it comes to writing. In addition, it is backlit and has bluetooth connectivity and USB type-C charging port.

Logitech G915 TKL: RGB to power

The latest model of Logitech that we analyze in our list has the RGB lighting as its main attraction. A keyboard that will serve to complement your gaming setup and that comes with the brand’s Lightspeed wireless technology, to guarantee faster connectivity and lower latency.

In the keys section, the G915 TKL It features low-profile switches, preferred by many users, that reduce the keystroke time while partially mitigating the noise produced by these types of keyboards.

Keychron K2: the best design for Mac

And we end up with the perfect wireless keyboard for Mac users. Keychron K2 It has an elegant and sober design, as well as a 75% layout so you can use it in your day-to-day without giving up anything.

In addition, it offers the possibility of configuring the switches to choose the ones you like the most and you can buy a wooden support for the forearms that is most comfortable. Its battery lasts for several months of use and is recharged by USB type C.

What is the best wireless keyboard?

After analyzing all the examples on the list we have something clear: in the high range there are no better keyboards no worse, just different. For example, the options wireless from Logitech They are a marvel of design and performance, but their keyboard is more similar to that of a laptop.

Is that worse? Not at all. It all depends on the use you are going to give it and how comfortable you feel with this type of keyboard. For this reason, if the coronavirus allows it, the ideal would be that you could physically test them in a store so as not to be surprised before buying.

However, if you love the feel of mechanical keyboards, our favorite is the KeyChron K7, which offers an ultra-small size and a lot of versatility, by adding the possibility of configuring it with the switches that you like the most.

Finally, if you are a professional gamer or are on your way to being one, the G range from Logitech It offers you several models to take into account, with high-end features so that you never get tired of playing.