Amazon and AliExpress continue to give us great discounts on Xiaomi products for Black Friday. An example of this is the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which from tomorrow we can buy almost half price.

For only 24.29 euros we will can buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in AliExpress using the code 2BFMI9. In addition, when it is sold in AliExpress Plaza, the shipment is made from Spain, with a two-year guarantee.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6, so are its characteristics

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is characterized by having an all-screen design. On this occasion, Xiaomi has chosen to incorporate a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen whose pixel density rises up to 326ppp.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 adds a system of automatic feedback capable of detecting up to 6 different activities among the 30 total sports practices that it allows us to monitor.

Beyond that, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has blood oxygen saturation monitor and an autonomy of up to 14 days thanks to its integrated battery of 125mAh. For 34.99 euros, do you know another smart bracelet that is more?