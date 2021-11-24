There are barely two days to get closer to Friday, which is the most intense day of Black Friday, and it is already noticeable that many firms are leaving us succulent discounts, such as the ones we have found today in Druni, both in makeup and hair products; and how could it be otherwise, we were delighted, either to make a gift or to treat ourselves, yes for much less.





–Météorites Gold Pearls Guerlain, a joy for the body to find the new limited edition meteorites at a discount. These offer offers a new harmony of 5 pearls with shades of gold, copper, white and pink. Price 58.95 now 29.95 euros.





Météorites Gold Pearls Guerlain





Rouge Pour Couture The Slim Glow Matte YSLThese lipsticks are wonderful, they are matte finish but with a luminous dot, so the lips look beautiful. In addition, its tones are so beautiful that it is difficult to stay alone with one. Price 38.50 now 25.02 euros.

Rouge Pour Couture The Slim Glow Matte





–Hypnôse L’Absolu De Noir Lancôme, this mascara is perfect for those looking for a lot of volume and ultra-black lashes. Price 35.50 now 19.95 euros.

Hypnôse L’Absolu De Noir





–Phyto-Khol Star Waterproof Sisley, for infinite and ultra-resistant lines, its formula is waterproof and its creamy and firm tip helps it glide much better and the definition is perfect and precise. Price 42.50 now 19.95 euros.

Phyto-Khol Star Waterproof





–L ‘Orchidée Sisley, this illuminating blush leaves the cheeks beautiful, with a pinkish coral tone and a point of light thanks to the golden illuminator. Price 86.50 now 51.90 euros.

L ‘Orchidée Illuminating blush Sisley





–Naked Ultraviolet Palette Urban Decay, is one of the coolest palettes of this season, its violet, purple and neutron tones make it very explosive and sexy. Price 52.50 now 36.75 euros.

Naked Ultraviolet Palette





–The Burgundy Bar Palette Maybelline, a beautiful palette to highlight the look in burgundy, ocher and gold tones, a safe bet for the next parties. Price 12.99 now 8.95 euros.

The Burgundy Bar Palette Maybelline





–Fluid Makeup Teint Miracle Lancôme, a makeup that achieves a light coverage on the skin that hydrates, does not leave an oily effect, and illuminates the complexion thanks to hyaluronic acid and its high water content. Price 44 now 28.60 euros.

Teint Miracle Fluid Makeup





–Luminous Silk Foundation Armani, luminous and light foundation that enhances the natural beauty and leaves the skin luminous and fresh, for a reason it is the favorite foundation of many. Price 51.50 now 30.90 euros.

Luminous Silk Foundation Armani





–Candy Pack 4 Minis Nail LacquerThis is how cute this nail polish kit is in mini size, very festive shades ideal to show off very cool manicures during these days, they are also some of the most emblematic tones of the firm. Price 22 now 9.95 euros.

Candy Pack 4 Minis Nail Lacquer





–Brush Set Beter, an adjustable belt with twelve brushes, of which six are for the face and another six are for the eyes or lips. Price 75.99 now 51.95 euros.

Hair products





–Metal Detox Shampoo L’Oreal, shampoo designed to clean dirt and residue buildup, while rebalancing shades coppery for a refreshingly luminous finish. The formula is packed with lightening properties to help restore vitality to hair from roots to points. Price 28.90 now 19.95 euros.

Metal Detox Shampoo L’Oreal





Kativa Express Brazilian Straightening Kit, straightens hair with curls, waves or frizz, and does so without damaging it, creating a protective layer of protein. Price 14.69 now 8.95 euros.

Brazilian Straightening Kit Express Kativa





–Moroccanoil TreatmentIt is certainly one of the most famous hair moisturizing oils; And it can be used as a conditioning, styling and finishing tool. Price 46 now 39.10 euros.





–Nutritive Bain Satin 2 Shampoo, a perfect shampoo for dry hair looking for nourishment and softness. It washes the hair, nourishing it from the roots and protects it from becoming dehydrated. Price 22.20 now 14.95 euros.

Nutritive Bain Satin 2 Shampoo





–Frizz Dismiss Mask Redken, the difference that this mask leaves on the hair is more than evident, the frizz is greatly reduced thanks to its oils but without leaving a greasy or heavy feeling. Price 33.60 now 17.95 euros.

Frizz Dismiss Mask Redken

More offers?

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photo | Tezenis