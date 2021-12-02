The December bridge arrives and, with Christmas just around the corner, our minds go into festive mode. The increase in free time that is coming invites us to look for ways to entertain ourselves and enjoy together with our own. Because if we have learned anything during this last strange year, it is to appreciate what we have and to enjoy time together.

In addition to the famous “Netflix & Chill” (which feels great), there are entertainment options for all tastes. From exhibitions and shows, to craft workshops, virtual reality activities, visits to Christmas markets or more plans chill of beauty or gastronomy. Here are our favorites to do during the month of December:

For a drink or dinner

The Baileys Caprichería

One more year, Baileys returns to make Christmas the sweetest time of the year thanks to its great dessert menu: La Caprichería.

From November 15 to January 15, Bailey will allow all those who visit any of the more than 40 pastry shops, bakeries, restaurants, chocolate shops, nougat shops and specialty cafes in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga and many others cities, enjoy some of the desserts that the most influential voices in confectionery will reinvent with Baileys: chocolate with churros from San Ginés, roscón de reyes from Viena Capellanes, nougat from Vicens, cheesecake of Dulzura Mía, among others.

Ganz wine bar

A must in the Las Letras neighborhood, acclaimed for its extensive wine list and brunch of the weekends. A space where eat market cuisine and take a came while contemplating the works of art that hang on its walls.

Restaurant-show

The newly released LAB theClub (Chamartín Station) adapts disco nights to the new reality. It has 65 reserved with tablets to digitize the ordering process that, in addition, allow communication between users within the room. Its programming of national and international DJs is first class. It offers three themed parties: Oh mother!On Saturdays, with a surprising musical and scenic proposal, Thursdays will witness the eccentricities of BeRenatta and on Fridays they will experience the invasion of Bandits.

Another option are Ginkgo Showsby GreyGoose Organized every Thursday from Thursday December 2 Ginkgo Restaurant & Sky Bar (Plaza de España, 3). The dinner consists of four food passes, the most representative of its menu in equal parts Asian, Spanish and with an international touch, paired with the show of three passes Jamón & Japan, a groundbreaking show that plays with flamenco, Asian and current music that we assure that will leave your mouth open.

Virtual Reality at Zero Latency (C. de Pradillo, 54, Madrid)

This 200m2 space has Virtual Reality experiences for those looking for plans to release adrenaline. Fully immersive games that transport us to the latest in social entertainment experiences. 8 players can play simultaneously and they give you helmets, a backpack, a VR glasses and a weapon.

Price: 39 euros per person per thirty minute game.

Magic show

The magician has returned to the stage with ‘Hangar 52’ ​​in Madrid. A show for the whole family with a powerful staging that is held at the Ifema venue in Madrid. Special effects, illusionism and innovation made in Spain to have a good time.

Concert by Sofía Ellar

Casa Corona Home Edition brings Sofía Ellar in concert to our houses. An experience that comes with a pack delivery for two with a few bottles of Corona in its most basic pack and a gastro menu and the opportunity to meet the artist, in the most expensive ones.

December 14 from 15 euros.

Family karaoke afternoon at BAM Karaoke Box

To combat the cold and complement the classic walk through the city with the Christmas lights and the “chocochurros” of rigor, an afternoon of Karaoke with the family is presented as an option of 10 for everyone, young and old. BAM Karaoke Box (Recoletos, 23) is the experience reinvented. It has private rooms for groups and a non-alcoholic drinks menu that includes tropical juices and soft drinks, as well as a selection of dishes.

Minors under 16 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian. The space has rooms for 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 people. In addition, this experience can be enjoyed from only € 6 per person and hour.

Pure relaxation





Natura bissé “Anti-aging Challenge” facial treatment at Beldon Beauty

An exclusive treatment at this center (Lagasca, 9) that focuses on reshaping and firming the face while providing essential nutrients to the skin. It lasts sixty minutes and achieves a great flash effect.

For this anti-aging treatment, specific concentrates are applied for each part of the face, neck and décolleté: retinol for the eye contour, redensifying hyaluronic acid and tightener for the neck and décolleté for firmness, and a concentrate of collagen

At the beginning and end of the ritual, inhalations with aromas and warm touches are carried out, which favors the immersion in the treatment and, therefore, its success.

Price: 150 euros.

Cinema and popcorn plan

You may want to switch screens and enjoy a movie in style. The premieres of the week are ‘Spencer’, which recounts three days in the life of Lady Di during a Christmas in the early 1990s, and ‘The Gucci House’, which tells the fascinating story of ambition, greed, betrayal and murder of the Gucci family.

Cultural plans





“Life and work of Frida Kahlo”

A sound and visual exhibition that will open this coming Thursday, December 2, in an exhibition space created ad hoc for this show in Madrid’s Delicias neighborhood (Instante Theater, C / Palos de la Frontera 20). Pays tribute to this Mexican painter through more than a hundred plastic, literary and photographic works. And it can be visited between December 2 and April 1 at the Instante Theater, in C / Palos de la Frontera 20.

Exhibition “Illustrated Culture”

Fnac’s traveling exhibition is a great plan for all those who love illustration. It exhibits the bags created by the illustrators who have collaborated with the brand, 15 established and emerging cartoonists and creators: Agustina Guerrero, Paco Roca, Ricardo Cavolo, María Hesse, Sergio Mora, Lola Vendetta, Álex de Marcos, Coco Dávez, Sanz i Vila , Ana Cuna, Cachetejack, David de las Heras, Brosmind, Ana Jarén and Roda. During the month of December he is at the Fnac Torresevilla in Seville.

Meet Vincent van Gogh

The only official exhibition of the prestigious Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam is now in Madrid at the Espacio Ibercaja Delicias. In it, Van Gogh himself and those closest to him give. to know the history of the artist and his art.

Nature on fire in the Botanical Garden

The lights return to the Botanical Garden of Madrid this year. The show that swept last year is spread over a mile and has used 1.5 million LED lights. We recommend buying the tickets now. It is open from November 2, 2021 to January 16, 2022 from Monday to Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., although the last pass is at 10:45 p.m. On December 24 and 31 there will be no passes.

Christmas markets





MoreXmas Market Amazon

A Christmas market organized by Amazon that will feature Spanish SMEs that sell on Amazon, and that will be open to the public at the Santa Bárbara Palace in Madrid (Metro Alonso Martínez) on December 2 and on Friday, December 3 until 21 hours both days.

FundaMarket

This solidarity Christmas market is held in a circus tent that is installed in the A LA PAR Foundation. The products are made by its professionals with intellectual disabilities and have a lot of activities to enjoy as a family: gastro zone, activities for children and tombola.

Beefeater Christmas Market

From the 3rd to the 18th of December, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., number 53 of Calle Fortuny will host the Beefeater Xmas Market, a London-inspired Christmas market. In it you can toast with Hot Gins and enjoy live music, foodtrucks, in addition to visiting artisan stalls where you will find flower arrangements, Christmas decorations, limited editions of slippers, clothing, music, etc.

Cat market

After many months of inactivity, the Cat Market returns to the emblematic Hotel The Westin Palace from December 3 to 12, from 11 am to 9 pm without interruption. And with it we kick off Christmas shopping. It brings more than 80 brands with unique gifts and whims with the latest trends in women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, jewelry, costume jewelery, crafts, cosmetics, children’s fashion, home fashion and art.

Hop home

An ephemeral two-storey store that brings together various European decoration firms. From tableware, glassware and cutting boards, to nightgowns, wool scarves, candles, cushions, duvets and duvet covers for the bed, scented candles and even gourmet products.

In Velázquez 61 until December 22.

Mini-getaway





One hour from Barcelona, ​​the Bodegas de Montrubí have just opened a Boutique Hotel in the building is a spectacular centennial house. A space full of charm to enjoy wine tourism and disconnect from the stress of the city for a few days.

Cover photo | @collagevintage

Photos | Loaned by brands