Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S have offered keyboard and mouse support for some years now, something that allows you to enjoy in another way some of the games that have confirmed their compatibility with this control system, so we leave you a list with the best keyboards and mice to play on your Xbox.

For now, Razer is the only one that has offered an officially licensed device, but it is not the only compatible device for that. With this, the control possibilities for Microsoft consoles are greatly opened, but at the same time it is normal that doubts also arise. What are the best products for this case? Where can I find the best quality / price ratio?

To try to clarify these doubts we have prepared this guide with the best keyboards and mice to play on your Xbox.

First look at Razer Turret, keyboard and mouse for Xbox One designed by Razer

One of the easiest options is probably the Razer Turret, which includes both peripherals in a convenient pack and has been specifically designed to work on Microsoft consoles. However, its high price and difficulty to find it in stores can be a problem for users. Of course, Despite being an official alternative, it does not mean that the rest of keyboards and mice do not work on Xbox..

You may not be interested in purchasing both, as compatibility with other devices is confirmed. This is why we have thought about bringing you other alternatives on the market. Gaming alternatives that will allow you to switch with the Xbox controller and enjoy a full experience. We take a look at the best alternatives available from the best manufacturers.

Here is a list of some of the best options for using a mouse and keyboard on your Xbox (ordered from lowest to highest price in each section):

Keyboards

Wireless

Corsair K57 RGB Wireless

With cable

Logitech K120

MSI Vigor GK 50 Elite BW DE

Corsair K68

ASUS ROG Strix

Mice

Wireless

Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Edition

Razer Mamba Wireless

With cable

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury

Logitech G403 LIGHTSPEED

MSI Clutch GM50

Corsair Glaive RGB Pro

