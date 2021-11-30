These are all the alternatives to share music, series, files, and much more!

If just a few days ago we were discussing the best tricks for the iOS 15 Reminders application, today we are going to focus on a much more general aspect of Apple’s mobile operating system. Sharing is one of the most beautiful things in life, having the possibility to share what makes you funny, what excites you or what makes you dream we love it, it makes us more human. And it is that sharing is living.

There are many ways to share, but if we are far from that person with whom we want to share, the most comfortable way to share is through the screen of our mobile phone, in this case the Apple iPhone.

We are fortunate that our iPhone has absolutely wonderful tools that allow us to share any type of content with other users: photos, videos, songs, documents and all kinds of files. In this article we will tell you what are the best methods to share your things with your friends and family.

The best features to share content in iOS 15

After each software update of their operating systems, Apple seems to want to include new methods to make it easier for us to share everything we like. And of course, the release of iOS 15 was no exception. The company continues to improve its sharing functions and from iPadízate we are here to tell you.

These are all the ways to share content on iOS (and iPadOS) that Apple has been introducing in its software.

1. The share button

If you want to quickly share a photo, a link from a website, a meme or any other content, the special Apple share button is your greatest ally.

And what is that button? You will ask many of those who are not familiar with iOS and its ins and outs. Very easy. This is a button with a square icon and an arrow pointing up.

This button is practically in all Apple applications and is extremely useful for sharing anything, since when you press on it, a panel appears showing all the sharing options.

The first section of this panel shows your most recent contacts from WhatsApp, Instagram, Messages and other apps. A little further down we have all the applications in which you can share the content and finally a series of additional options appear that vary depending on the application you use.

Be it a note, a link, a photograph or a document, if you want to share something quickly this option is very reliable.

2. AirDrop

Another of the most interesting functions to share, and that is also present in iOS 15, in iPadOS 15 and in macOS 12; is AirDrop. This feature is based on Bluetooth connectivity, but is specially designed for the Apple ecosystem. Therefore, we are probably talking about the fastest and most efficient function to share content between Apple devices.

Getting AirDrop to work is very simple. But before starting to explain how to do it, you should bear in mind that you will need these premises:

Have two Apple devices.

Enable Bluetooth connectivity on both devices.

Enable AirDrop feature on both devices.

Have the screen unlocked on both devices.

Now yes, once you have done all this, the only thing you will have to do to share content between an iPhone, an iPad and / or a Mac is to press the Apple share button and choose the “AirDrop” function. The system will ask you which device do you want to send the data to. The transfer is super fast, AirDrop is a must-have to synchronize your files in the ecosystem of the signature of the logo of the bitten apple.

3. SharePlay

The SharePlay feature is one of the latest features to join the Apple ecosystem. It came with the release of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, macOS 12, and tvOS 15 and it has turned out to be a blast.

With SharePlay, iOS and iPadOS users have the ability to share series, movies and music with other users through FaceTime video calls. And it is a very fun system! Since you can react together with your friends and family while you enjoy your favorite series.

Without a doubt, it is a totally new way to share experiences with yours. In addition, Apple wanted to introduce one more surprise in SharePlay: It also allows share screen from your device! Thus becoming an ideal way to share content … or to explain how WhatsApp works to your mother.

The only thing SharePlay lacks is being able to play co-op multiplayer games!

To use SharePlay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac, all you have to do is start a FaceTime video call with someone and play content (series, movies, songs) in another application. A request will automatically be sent to the video call participants to use SharePlay.

3. Audio Sharing

We continue with another of our favorite functions to share on iOS, although in this case it is also available on other operating systems. We are talking about Audio Sharing, a functionality specially developed to share audio with AirPods.

If you know another iPhone user who has AirPods, you can share in real time the songs you are listening to on your headphones with theirs.

In addition, the dynamics of Audio Sharing is very simple. To start the function you have to connect your AirPods, press the play button in the Control Center (or on the Lock Screen) and select the option “Share audio”. Of course, the other user has to have their AirPods connected and accept the request to share audio.

It is interesting to mention that Audio Sharing is also available with the use of Beats headphones or earphones.

So far our list with the best functions to share content both in iOS 15 and in the rest of Apple’s operating systems. What is your favorite option?

