Arctis 1: unbeatable quality / price

They are the brand’s entry-level headphones and surprisingly the strategy to be followed by SteelSeries is simple: one for all. And we are talking about headphones compatible with all existing platforms on the market, from PC to Nintendo Switch, these headphones are tremendously versatile.

The only thing we have to keep in mind is that they have a connection of 3.5 mm mini Jack or dual 3.5 mm in the case of PC (they include the spliter), so if our smartphone does not have this input we will have to acquire (if it does not already bring it) an adapter of said jack to the port of our mobile, be it USB- C or similar.

That said, what does it offer us? Well, a quality, comfortable headphones, with a ClearCast microphone with noise cancellation, controls in the atria, metallic structure and very complete specifications:

Frequency response 20 to 20,000 Hz

Sensitivity of 100 dB

32 Ohm impedance

Its price? 39.99 euros after falling 33%. One more detail is the version with the internal decoration for PlayStation, which does not affect the compatibility named logically.

Arctis 3: one of the best in the mid-range

With these Arctis 3 what we obtain is a performance and aesthetic improvement over the Arctis 1. The changes are from aesthetic to functional, since for example now its headband is larger to favor support on the head, its atria can rotate favoring ergonomics and its microphone is retractable.

It has the same full compatibility described above based on the same 3.5 mm mini Jack explained, but improves its performance in terms of its drivers:

Response frequency of 20 to 22000 Hz (greater representation of audible sounds)

(greater representation of audible sounds) Sensitivity of 98 dB

Same impedance of 32 Ohm

As we can see, it is a step forward compared to its younger brothers and therefore the price rises accordingly, although not as much as we might expect, since it has a spectacular 50% discount to end in 49.99 euros. In addition, the offer is maintained for the black and white color without distinction.

Curiously, there is a version called Console that obtains a lower price even though the discount is lower, since it falls by 36% to reach 44.99 euros. The specifications are identical to the model mentioned above, the design is exact, but not its price.

The only difference that we have been able to appreciate is that in these Console Windows Sonic Surround for PC and Xbox One is not available, which in the normal version it is, so if you play those 5 euros on other platforms you can save them without problem.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless: high-end with DTS

Here we enter a different field and above all with headphones that are possibly one of the best in history. They are undoubtedly the most awarded that are remembered for different means and reasons.

Starting with the fact that we are looking at wireless headphones with frequency 2.4 GHz ultra-low latency thanks to a DOC that avoids the typical «USB stick» and achieves up to 12 meters away and range without interference.

Its microphone is retractable and has ClearCast technology, also highly awarded with Discord certification and background noise cancellation. Another of its characteristics is the fact of achieving up to 24 hours battery life, something rare in the industry and we cannot forget the support for DTS Headphone: X v2.0 to improve accuracy in games that support it.

Likewise, the compatibility is complete and identical to that of its younger siblings, except that in this case and being wireless it has a micro-USB charging cable. Its specifications are curious, because it improves the quality and precision of the sound with a few 40mm neodymium drivers by the 50mm commonly used by the industry, achieving a frequency response equal to the Arctis 1 (20-20000 Hz) a sensitivity of 98 dB and an impedance of 32 Ohm.

So where are the differences? Physically in a redesigned headband and much more adjustable, but in terms of quality and technologies in the support of larger and internally improved atria to offer better precision with the named DTS: X v2.0.

In addition, there is support for proprietary technology ChatMix, which allows us to combine the perfect balance between the game we are playing and the audio of the chat we are working with or enjoying with friends. The advantage here is that in the atrium we can select between the game and the chat with a physical button to adjust the volume independently without having to enter and exit the game, all in real time, which is a clear advantage.

This wonder falls 28% in price (179.99 euros) to stand at 129.99 euros Limited Time. And so far the offers on SteelSeries headphones, choose yours!