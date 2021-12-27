Car repairs are always a headache. It’s never a good time to get a $ 500 bill to keep your vehicle running, but for a Tesla owner, it was worse than any of us could imagine.

Tuomas Katainen from Finland had only driven 1,500 kilometers in his Tesla Model S when he had to change the battery. For some reason, Tesla told him it would cost him $ 22,600, half of what he had paid for the car. So Katainen did what anyone would do in this situation: hand it over to blast experts to watch it go up in flames, with a replica of Elon Musk inside.

30 kg of dynamite was used in the dramatic farewell. As you can see in the following video, everyone is elated to say goodbye to the car, especially its owner. His face lights up when he and the group go to investigate the wreckage, and he says it’s the most fun he’s ever had with the Tesla. “Maybe I’m the first person in the world to blow up a Tesla!” He says with a smile on his face, proud to have potentially “made history.”

The terrifying Mr. Musk has yet to respond to the viral video, but he certainly will. While he’s at least taken a break from internet fights over the holidays, he’s likely to return to the fray as the new year approaches. To be fair, I too would have to collect my thoughts if someone blew up a doll with my face. But since I’m not a billionaire who makes a living stealing reddit memes, I might be less surprised by the event.

However, Musk likely has bigger issues on his mind. The company is under investigation by US regulators for allowing drivers to play games like The Witcher 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog while on the road. True, this is intended for passenger use only, but there is nothing to stop the driver from taking control and being distracted.