The Batman is getting closer to its premiere and, in advance of the events, the production company has decided to share more promotional content.

The batman, the next bet of DC and Warner Bros., will seek to revive the character once again on the big screen. However, this time it will be Robert Pattinson the one that gives life to the protagonist in the delivery.

Thus, in accordance with the above, it is known that he will leave his predecessors behind, weaving a cinematographic universe centered on him. For this, it was necessary for the production company to present a long list of characters to have fabric to cut.

Some of those that stand out are Catwoman, The Riddler and The Penguin. For this reason, the study launched official and promotional posters of what the delivery will be. In these pieces, although simple, everything is visible. The style is very reminiscent of the image of The Riddler, which debuted in the preview of the DC Fandome.

An enigma

Now, it is known that the plot will be focused precisely on the fight between Bruce Wayne and this character. In fact, some sources claim that he could win. Because of this, Gotham City would go into total chaos. Back then, disaster would take hold of everything, waiting for a sequel.

However, the study plans with this new creative group have not been defined. So their commitments are unknown.

The Batman will also star Andy Serkis What Alfred, Zoë Kravitz What Catwoman / Selina Kyle, John turturro as the renowned gangster Carmine falcone, Peter Skarsgård as the district attorney of Gotham city, Gil Colson, Barry keoghan like the officer Stanley merkel and Jayme lawson What Bella Real, a candidate for mayor of the city. Reeves directs from a script he co-wrote with Peter craig and other editors. The feature film hits theaters on March 4, 2022.