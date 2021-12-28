There are three months until the premiere of ‘The Batman’ and Warner Bros has just published a new trailer of the long-awaited new installment of the DC hero directed by Matt Reeves, this time focused on the relationship of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle (Zoe kravitz), within their alter egos: Batman and Catwoman and shows us how they will have to collaborate to save Gotham.

The bat and the cat





Titled ‘The Bat and The Cat’, the spectacular and epic trailer places special emphasis on the relationship between the two characters but makes it clear that Riddler or Enigma (Paul Dano) will put the city in check and we are shown, who has managed to discover Bruce Wayne’s biggest secret, his secret identity, and possibly also Catwoman managed to discover it. DC’s answer to the starting point of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

The official synopsis of the film reza So:

“Two years stalking the streets as Batman, instilling fear in the hearts of criminals, have driven Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth and Lieutenant James Gordon – Among the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-ranking figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the only incarnation of revenge among his fellow citizens. When a murderer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle / aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot / aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton / aka Enigma. As the evidence begins to approach his home and the scale of the author’s plans becomes apparent, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. “.





The new ‘the Batman’ shows an alternate reality to that of the DC Extended Universe met Ben Affleck where the Dark Knight is still early in his career and learning what it means to become a vigilante. It will premiere on March 4, 2022