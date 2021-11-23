The Audi A6 Facelift 2023 has been hunted in tests in Germany. The third saloon in the range of the four rings has started the test program on public roads in Germany, some spy photos that are very interesting when showing the new identity that the model will wear in early 2023, together with the family variant of the A6 Avant.

Three months it has taken the German firm to put the prototypes of the Audi A6 Facelift 2023. The revision of the third saloon of the brand with the four rings was sighted, for the first time, last August in China with the specific model for this market of the Audi A6 L, although these new spy photos allow you to take a closer look at the improvements implemented, which will not be few.

Although yes subtle in view of these first units of the Audi A6. Hunted in the vicinity of the Ingolstadt headquarters, amidst abundant traffic, the saloon presents the front and rear camouflaged, but revealing some more details than the prototype seen in the Asian giant. The first impression is that the Audi model maintains the original design and shape of the headlights intact, including also the graphic signature of the daytime running light with a horizontal bar and three ribs, a detail that is expected to change in other more advanced units.

The Audi A6 Facelift 2023 already rolls in Europe with discreet improvements to the front

Spy photos Audi A6 Facelift 2023

But what we do see clearly is a new design of the bumper air intakes. The ones at the ends now feature a new interior framework completely different from the current model. The radiator grille is also intact, but it will receive a specific adjustment that will transform its image, especially when it comes to the “S-line” sports package.

Behind, the renewed A6 is presented wrapped in vinyl, so the changes will focus on the light clusters and the bumper. The defense will feature more attractive new lines, while The pilots will also present news with a clearer and brighter lampshade, and with the option of having OLED technology.. The Audi A6 will also receive improvements in the interior, especially in the infotainment system and in the connectivity equipment and driving assistants.

In testing over a period of 6 to 8 months, the Audi A6 Facelift will debut late next spring, going on sale as a 2023 model. The range will maintain the same current offer, with gasoline and diesel engines with MHEV technology in all options, and with an optimization that will provide greater efficiency, less consumption and CO2 emissions, in the face of an increase in benefits.