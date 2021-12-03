The Ascent Receives Its First DLC With New Content

The cyberpunk RPG The Ascent today received its first paid DLC called CyberSec, available on PC, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One.

Neon Giant and Curve Digital today released the first downloadable bonus content from the hit The Ascent.

The CyberSec Pack is an explosive collection from CyberSec Mega, the corporation that distributes CorpSec. It includes two new weapons, the NEWT MGL grenade launcher and a ballistic burst rifle. It also adds a tactical weapon, a cluster grenade called the GR00P.

Also just released is the fifth patch for the RPG shooter, introducing a new transmogrification feature so that each Survivor can change their appearance in line with the visual style of the armor in their inventory.

You can read our review of The Ascent: the frenzied cyberpunk you’ve been waiting for.

Yes, the cyberpunk theme had its return surely because everything revolved around Cyberpunk 2077, but where this failure, others achieved success. This is what I experience with The Ascent by Neon Giant translates to. Share it with your friends I like this: I like it Charging…



