During the celebration of the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase, Microsoft showed a large number of titles that would arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the coming months. In addition to the company’s first party games, such as Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, there were many other third games that would reach the console and at the service of the company.

One of those titles is The Ascent, the indie game developed by Neon Giant, which received its first notes a few hours ago, achieving a result of 75 in Metacritic at the same time that we are writing these lines. Well, from this very moment, The Ascent is now available on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

For just over an hour, the Neon Giant title now available for Xbox and PC users, and to celebrate the studio has released a launch trailer showing the main features that we can have in its new game.

First of all, what stands out above the rest is the title’s fantastic cyberpunk setting, which shines even more with a level design that seems to offer astonishing variety. In addition, we can also take a brief look at the mission selector, the customization of our characters and the action of the title itself, which seems to be the most frantic.

If you want to enjoy this cyberpunk work, The Ascent is now available on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, so do not hesitate to give it a try.